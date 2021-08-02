Tokyo shares rebound in large rally from last week’s losses







This file photo shows the Tokyo Stock Exchange on October 2, 2020 (Mainichi) TOKYO (Kyodo) – Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, with the Nikkei index briefly rising more than 2%, as investors rushed to recover poor stocks after a sharp drop at the end last week due to concerns about the country’s economic recovery. The 225-number Nikkei Stock Average finished up 497.43 points, or 1.82%, from Friday at 27,781.02. The largest Topix index of all issues in the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended at 38.97 points, or 2.05%, up to 1,940.05. All categories of industries have gained ground, with the exception of air transport issues. The main winners included shipping and iron and steel issues. The US dollar remained strong in the upper 109 yen range after being bought on Friday in a better-than-expected US consumer confidence survey for July. The Nikkei gained throughout the day, briefly rising over 550 points, or over 2%, in the afternoon to record its biggest gain since June 22 after the benchmark fell. to its lowest level in six months at the end of last week amid growing concerns about the economic recovery. amid record-breaking COVID-19 cases in the country. “Sentiment also increased after a historically high number of companies announced upward revisions to their earnings guidance for the remainder of the year,” said Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at NLI Research. Institute, adding that gains in other Asian markets further supported Tokyo stocks. Investors are keeping an eye on the upcoming results of big companies like Toyota Motor and Nintendo later in the week as they have the potential to alter market sentiment, he added. On the first section, the increasing problems outnumbered the declines from 1848 to 301, with 41 unchanged. Chip-related stocks benefited from gains late last week in their US counterparts, with Sumco climbing 43 yen, or 1.7%, to 2,560 yen, Screen Holdings advancing 290 yen, or 2.9 %, to 10,140 yen and Tokyo Electron up 1,630 yen, or 3.6%, to 46,550 yen. NEC advanced 220 yen, or 4.0%, to 5,760 yen, after the electronics company said on Friday it had blacked out in the April-June quarter, beating market expectations . Against the uptrend, Mazda Motor fell 61 yen, or 5.7%, to 1,011 yen after the automaker left its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2022 unchanged on Friday despite the improved results from April to June, citing uncertainties over production costs and chip shortages. . Main section trading volume fell to 1,062.52 million shares from 1,236.71 million shares on Friday.

