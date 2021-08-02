China wants more communication with US on overseas IPOs, company and market news and headlines





BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – China’s securities regulator called for talks with its U.S. counterpart after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suspended initial public offerings (IPOs) of Chinese companies amid ‘a nearly $ 1 trillion (S $ 1.35 trillion) stock sale-off last week. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is seeking to intensify communication with the SEC to find a suitable solution, it said in a statement on Sunday (Aug. 1), after the US regulator said it would suspend all Chinese IPO until companies improve their risk disclosure. The Chinese watchdog called for mutual respect and collaboration on the issue. In response to Beijing’s crackdown on the private sector, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has asked staff to seek additional information from Chinese companies before signing their registration statements to sell shares. China had previously proposed new rules requiring virtually all companies wishing to register in a foreign country to submit to a cybersecurity exam, a move that would significantly increase oversight of its private companies. Stocks on the mainland and Hong Kong continued to decline on Monday. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent while the Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 percent at 10 a.m. Hong Kong time. Tencent Holdings and Meituan both lost more than 3%. The crackdown on overseas listings comes after Didi Global pushed listing in the United States, despite Beijing’s reservations about the transport giant’s data security, Bloomberg News previously reported. Days after Didi’s debut, Chinese regulators announced an investigation into the company and removed its apps from Chinese mobile phone stores, leading to a massive sell-off of the tech giant’s shares. The losses for U.S. investors fueled calls for the SEC to increase oversight of Chinese IPOs. China has always taken an open approach to listing locations, the CSRC said, adding that the current review of some industries is aimed at coordinating development and security. The securities regulator will establish close communication with the relevant departments in order to further improve the transparency and predictability of policies. The statement echoes comments made by CSRC vice chairman Fang Xinghai during a hastily organized appeal with major international banks, including Goldman Sachs Group and UBS Group, last Wednesday as the regulator tried. allay market fears about Beijing’s crackdown. It also adds to signs that Chinese officials have grown uncomfortable with a sell-off that sent the country’s major stock indexes to the brink of a bear market. State-run media ran a series of articles suggesting the rout is overdone, while some analysts have speculated that government-linked funds have started stepping in to support the market. The state-run Xinhua News Agency said in a comment this weekend that China should properly handle the relationship between openness and ensuring security in overseeing the quotations of Chinese companies abroad, and improving surveillance is the necessary step to help prevent and resolve associated risks. In its statement on Sunday, the CSRC also reiterated its commitment to opening up the country’s financial sector and said it viewed the outlook for Chinese capital markets as predictable, sustainable and healthy.

