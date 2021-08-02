This Sonoma County winery is doing pretty well flying by the seat of our pants

Seven years ago, Mark and Elizabeth Hanson bought a property in Russian River Valley, California, near where he was born in Santa Rosa.

For several years they have used these grapes from what Mark called a wonderful Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vineyard to provide some of the best vineyards in the region, from Clos Du Val and Lando wines To Paul Hobbs Estate and Patz & Hall.

In 2017, they decided to turn some of these grapes into their own wine. So they hired Cary Gott, who is in his fifth decade of wine production. Yes, he is also the father of Joel Gott, a fourth generation Californian winemaker who has created his own success story.

Tom Pierson is the assistant winemaker.

Mark said one of the toughest decisions is coming up with a name for the winery, a task that becomes more difficult as the industry continues to grow.

So my daughter and her husband were watching something online and they just started laughing, he recalls in a recent phone conversation. I said, what’s so funny? She said, we found the name of your winery. “

The name they came up with was Handyman. Hanson’s first reaction? Why do I want a French name for a California vineyard that no one can pronounce and no one knows what it means?

You can find the meaning on the Handyman Vineyards label, which describes one who builds something, without a clear plan, tinkering around piece by piece by flying by the seat of their pants.

I laughed a little bit, and then to be frank, I was a little squeamish about my daughter and her husband, and I said, you say mom and I have a plan? said Hanson.

No, it isn’t, she said. You have a plan and a vision, but it is true that these plans evolve, add new dimensions.

And I said, well, it’s a story of people’s lives, careers, or relationships, Mark said, and actually when you think of COVID, people do all kinds of things that they never imagined doing.

Mark grew up in Marin County, California and built a career as a manager of enterprise software and private equity in the Bay Area, while Beth has found success in real estate.

There was another connection to wine even before they bought their vineyard. Beths’ great-grandfather, Pietro Carlo Rossi, was the original oenologist of Sonoma County history. Swiss Italian Colony. A chemist by training in Italy, he revolutionized Californian winemaking in the 19th century and was recognized in France for the quality of his Zin and sparkling wine. With the participation of Rossis, Swiss Italian Colony has become one of the main wineries in the Americas.

Bricoleur’s wine side started with ros and Russian river pinot, and eventually included chardonnay and zinfandel.

Visitors enjoy a relaxing time under the patio at Bricoleur Vineyards in Sonoma County. The owners call it more than a farming business. “It’s a gathering place where social bonds are fostered and communities are built,” they say on the winery’s website.

They then added a second vineyard, Kick Ranch, a 40-acre premier vineyard located on the western slope of Spring Mountain in the Mayacamas Mountains near the Napa County line along the eastern side of Santa Rosa. . It is part of the Fountaingrove District American Wine Zone (AVA). You can find out more about the vineyards at this link. In total, they have over 60 acres of vineyards and in 2021 will be making about 7,000 cases.

As they continue to sell to a dozen other wineries, Mark and Beth continue to expand their product line. This led to another crossroads, while also deciding to make a ros from the Grenache grape, inspired by the ross my wife and I enjoy in Provence, said Mark. Already making a rose, they had the question of what to use on the label of the second. Mark said his daughter Sarah, the winery’s marketing manager, suggested taking the end of the definition through the seat of our pants and using it as a second label.

This, he said, seemed to get an instant positive reaction from those who saw it.

Now registered, it is used not only on the Ros of Grenche, but also on a Brut which won the double gold medal for the best in its category at the International Womens Wine 2020 competition. This Brut goes perfectly with the many events that take place. take place there that involve the celebration of life events. It was written by tth Robb report in December 2019 as one of the best wines to drink for the new year.

Flying By The Seat of Our Pants is also on the label of a delicious Sauvignon Blanc and the name will appear on a red blend that will be released later this year. Bricoleur wines, which will also soon include a Syrah and Petite Sirah from the Kick Ranch vineyard as well as a late harvest Chardonnay, are available to residents of Pennsylvania by direct shipment.

It has been a memorable step in this second career for the couple, having had the chance to work with Gott (he works closely with Tom Pierson and myself to teach and guide us on a hands-on basis, said Mark) while sailing in a changing climate this included an increasing threat of fires and late frost issues.

I would say the conditions are more difficult, said Mark. But they still grew great grapes and made great wines. I would say the returns have been more hit and miss due to all the conditions.

COVID has brought its own trade barriers, although an excess of outdoor space has helped ease some of the restrictions of the past 18 months.

Tastings are just part of what draws people to Bricoleur, which employs a full-time culinary team that assembles food and wine pairings and dinners on a daily basis.

Bricoleur Vineyards produces a variety of dry white and red wines, with several more slated for release this year.

He is also involved in a number of gastronomic and wine events, many of them for charitable purposes. It will host the Zin Project Dinner on August 20 and 21, a collaboration of Zinfandel producers who raise funds for the Down Syndrome Association North Bay, and the Russian River Valley Paule Dinner September 3. He will also participate in the Sonoma County Wine Auction in September.

I think we have six events, 150-200 people, the second half of the year, said Mark, that everyone is ready for.

Their charitable action also extends nationwide, from Émeril Legasse Foundation in Louisiana at the Triangle gastronomic and oenological experience in North Carolina at the Southwest Food and Wine Festival in Florida.

The great thing about food and wine, said Mark, is that a lot of it revolves around charity events.

That they now oversee this winery is likely a combination of fate and decisions made on the fly. Mark certainly knew wine country, having grown up and raised a family there. Then you have Beths connection through her great-grandfather and the Swiss Italian colony.

We just joked about having a place with a vineyard when we retired, Mark said. and then when our kids left college we realized we didn’t know how to retire or wanted to retire.

And so it kind of evolved into a more important thing of wanting to do a food and wine place to be able to celebrate moments of life in different ways, and we thought it would be fun to work with the community in that. way.

Following:

14 years later, the jury is still on the full potential of the Unionville winerys grape experience in the Rhône

The Pennsylvania wine industry fondly remembers many of Doug Moorhead’s contributions – it’s because of him we’re here

50 East Coast wineries for your summer must-see list