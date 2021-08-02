



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this advertisement. Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty is listed on the Australian stock exchange ASX as of today and obtains additional funding Mannheim. Almonty Industries (WKN A1JSSD | ISIN CA0203981034) has started additional listing on the Australian Stock Exchange ASX. The action will be traded there from today, Monday. As part of the listing, Almonty successfully completed a capital increase in the amount of AUD 15.25 million (approximately EUR 9.4 million). Deutsche Rohstoff AG is the company’s third shareholder. Almonty is one of the few remaining non-Chinese producers of the important specialty metal tungsten. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, commented: “Listing in Australia opens up a large pool of investors with a commodity affinity for Almonty. At the same time, it shifts the focus of activities further towards the Asia-Pacific region. . We expect to see growing interest in the company and greater liquidity from the stock. “ With the capital increase, Almonty has now fulfilled all the conditions to access a USD 75 million loan from KfW-IPEX Bank in Frankfurt. The loan will be used to develop the Sangdong mine in South Korea, which is expected to supply tungsten concentrates from the end of 2022 and achieve a 7-10% share of the global tungsten market. A 15-year pick-up agreement has been concluded with the Plansee group of Austria, which guarantees Almonty a fixed floor price and therefore a turnover of around 750 million CAD (around 500 million EUR) over time. Mine development in South Korea has been underway for some time. This includes the demolition of the old mine buildings including the old Ammonium Paratungsten (APT) plant, the start of ground cleaning and leveling, the start of the road detour, the completion of the gates for ore and waste, the start of underground development and the completion of the construction of administrative buildings. In addition, a full test laboratory was set up and commissioned, civil engineering design work for surface buildings began, processing equipment was ordered and paid for with a long lead time, and a a number of community programs have been implemented in accordance with the ESG program. All of this work was completed before funding was finalized to ensure a start-up on time. The price of APT (ammonium paratungsten) tungsten last week exceeded $ 300 / mtu for the first time in three years. Growing demand from traditional industries such as automotive, oil and gas, mining and chemicals, as well as new applications such as electric car charging stations, deployment of 5G and semiconductors is compensated by a very limited supply. Sangdong will represent the only new tungsten mine outside of China and also the largest in the world for the foreseeable future. Mannheim, August 2, 2021 german raw material identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas fields in the United States. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de Contact

German raw material AG

Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO

Phone +49 621 490 817 0

[email protected] 02.08.2021 Distribution of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.

