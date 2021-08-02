Business
Santos merger with Oil Search gathers pace
A $ 21 billion union project between South Australia’s largest company, Santos and Oil Search, is back after the two oil and gas producers announced today that they have achieved an agreement on the merger ratio.
The merger of Santos and Oil Search would create a regional champion of size and scale that would position the merged entity in the top 20 ASX-listed companies and the top 20 global oil and gas companies.
With offices in Sydney, Port Moresby, Alaska, Tokyo and Abu Dhabi, Oil Search has a history of active exploration and production in Papua New Guinea dating back to the 1920s.
It also acquired oil concessions on the North Slope of Alaska in 2018.
The proposed merger would result in a combined production of around 116 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2021 and also create a greater alignment in Papua New Guinea, supporting the development of key projects, including Papua LNG.
Santos revealed to the Australian Securities Exchange on July 20 that she submitted a confidential merger proposal to Sydney-based Oil Search on June 25.
Oil Search rejected the initial offer because it did not provide appropriate shareholder value, but said it was open to other approaches.
The revised merger proposal involves a transaction price of A $ 4.29 per Oil Search share, based on the closing price of Santos and Oil Search shares on July 19, 2021, the day before the publication of the first proposal.
This is a 16.8% premium over Oil Search’s July 19 closing price of $ 3.67.
After approval of the program, Oil Search shareholders will own approximately 38.5% of the merged group and Santos shareholders will own approximately 61.5%.
Oil Search has a market cap of $ 7.91 billion while Santos is valued at $ 13.43 billion.
Santos and Oil Search have committed to conduct due diligence over the next four weeks with the aim of reaching a merger implementation agreement, which would contain conditions to complete the merger, such as regulatory approvals.
Santos Managing Director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said the potential merger represents an extremely attractive opportunity to deliver compelling value to Santos and Oil Search shareholders.
It represents a compelling combination of two industry leaders to create an unrivaled regional champion of size and scale with a unique, diverse portfolio of long-term, low-cost oil and gas assets, he said in a statement to ASX this morning.
The merged company would have strong cash generation from a diverse range of assets, which would provide a solid platform for sustainable growth and continued returns for shareholders.
The merger also builds on our cutting-edge ESG approach through the combination of the Santos net-zero 2040 path, including its cutting-edge CCS projects, and Oil Searchs’ unique social programs in PNG, underpinned by a strong track record for finance the transition to a lower carbon future.
Oil Search shares rose more than 5% this morning to $ 4.01 by 11 a.m., while Santos shares rose 9 cents to $ 6.54.
With its origins in the Cooper Basin, Santos has one of Australia’s largest exploration and production areas and extensive infrastructure.
It is already Australia’s largest domestic gas supplier and aims to be one of the leading LNG suppliers in Asia-Pacific.
In March, Santos approved its $ 4.7 billion Barossa project northwest of Darwin, which it says represents the biggest investment in Australia’s oil and gas sector since 2012.
Santos ranked # 1 in InDailys 2020 South Australian Business Index, an annual review of the state’s top private and public companies.
