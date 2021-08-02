Venugopal Dhoot Moves NCLAT Against Twin Star Order





The promoter of the Videocon group, Venugopal Dhoot, has approached an appeals court against a June insolvency court order that authorized the resolution plan of the Vedanta group company, Twin Star Technologies. Dhoot listed three respondents in his petition filed with the National Company Law Appeals Tribunal (NCLAT) on Saturday, Videocon group resolution professional Abhijit Guhathakurta, the Creditors Committee (CoC) and Twin Star Technologies. A copy of the petition has been reviewed by Mint. In a vote in December, over 95% of lenders backed Twin Stars 2,900 crore plan for 13 Videocon companies, while the rest dissented or abstained. This implied a 95% haircut that 13 companies owe 61,773 crore to financial creditors. State Bank of India (SBI) holds the highest 18.05% voting share in CoC, followed by IDBI Bank at 16.06% and Union Bank of India at 9.07%. irregularity because not all assets were included in the prospectus. In addition, Twin Star’s resolution plan defeats the purpose of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Dhoot alleged. He said the commercial wisdom exercised by lenders is arbitrary and irrational and does not reflect any applicability of the mind in rejecting a proposal that was 10 times higher and submitted at an earlier stage. Dhoot asked NCLAT to quash the June order of the Mumbai National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and allow the search for new resolution plans for all of the group’s assets, including all oil assets. and foreign gas companies. The petition said NCLAT could also order lenders to reconsider Dhoots’ proposal under Section 12A of the IBC and approve it. In October, Dhoot submitted a reimbursement proposal 31,789 crore, but this was rejected by the lenders. Article 29A of the IBC prohibits failed promoters from taking control of their businesses. To consider an offer from defaulting developers, the creditors should have requested the withdrawal of the business from IBC under Article 12A of the code. The NCLT, while approving the resolution plan, rewrote the provisions of the code by returning the resolution plan to the CoC after approving it. Such recourse is contrary to the provisions and purpose of the code, according to the petition. Twin Star’s resolution plan, he said, is an example of the failure of the legislation to set no benchmarks or tests in the exercise of an arbitrary and irrational decision by the CoC. The CoC showed no commercial wisdom in approving the resolution plan. On the contrary, the approval of the resolution plan smacks of bad faith and was made for indirect purposes, as the proposal submitted by appellant (Dhoot) was 10 times greater than the total amount offered by respondent number three. (Twin Star) in his resolution plan, he said. .

