Seven African stock exchanges move towards shared trading | The Guardian Nigeria News





Cross-border trade is set to increase as the African Stock Exchanges Association (ASEA) signed a contract to deploy an African Stock Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) technology platform for routing orders and confirmations of transactions between brokers on NGX and six exchanges. Seven of Africa’s major stock exchanges are working together under the AELP to boost pan-African investment flows and bring more liquidity to African markets. Cross-border transactions are transactions involving multiple financial jurisdictions or involving many national stock markets and regulatory authorities. The provider is DirectFN, a global IT company with experience in providing capital markets solutions in the Middle East and across multiple emerging and frontier markets, which won the contract after a competitive bidding process that attracted applications from the best international suppliers in 18 countries. The AELP is a joint initiative of ASEA and the African Development Bank (AfDB), aimed at unlocking pan-African investment flows, promoting innovations that support investor diversification and improving depth and liquidity steps. It is funded by a grant from the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Trust Fund (KOAFEC) managed by the African Development Bank. Speaking on the development, Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited CEO Temi Popoola said: At NGX, we are optimistic that today’s step will further accelerate efforts to integrate capital markets through Africa. He said the work of the AELP is important, as it will ultimately boost pan-African investment flows, foster innovations that support the diversification needs of investors in Africa, and help address the lack of depth and liquidity in Africa. African financial markets. “We therefore take this opportunity to commend the efforts of ASEA and AfDB, and reiterate our continued support to AELP. With the AELP link, investor orders in a market will be routed by a domestic broker to a broker in the foreign market where the security is listed, to enter that market for execution in the foreign market. African listed securities accessible through the AELP link include all securities available to cross-border investors. Equity investments available include Africa’s most promising and profitable companies as well as some world leaders from over 1,050 listed companies. Investors will also buy or sell corporate and government bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and derivatives when they are listed on participating stock exchanges and given access by the sponsoring stock broker. ASEA President and CEO of BRVM, Dr Felix Edoh Kossi Amenounv said: We are delighted with this big step towards the free flow of investments across Africa and the free flow of capital. He said the aim was to open up new opportunities for individual and institutional investors to invest productively in Africa’s growth story. He added that the scholarships would continue to help African businesses and governments raise long-term capital for African jobs, business growth, infrastructure and development. DirectFN Chief Executive Officer Dr Walid Al Ballaa said that with innovative technology and a focus to bring digital maturity in building digital relationships through the creation of the AELP-Link technology platform, DirectFN is also feels delighted to help concretely achieve the objectives through the participating African exchanges. and enable the African capital market ecosystem to digitally create a positive impact on the global economy. The AELP exchanges are: Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Casablanca Stock Exchange, Egyptian Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Nairobi Securities Exchange, Others are the Mauritius Stock Exchange and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilires (exchanges of West African Economic and Monetary Unions of eight West African countries).

