I F-king Hope He Sues Me: In the Twitter explosion that nearly sank Elon Musk

An hour later, Musk responded. After sleeping on it, I’m not happy with the suggested approach. Musk feared that an apology made so quickly after Tesla’s stock fell could be seen as dishonest and cowardly. We need to stop panicking, Musk said.

Later that night, however, Musk relented. In another tweet, he said: My words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths and suggested that I engage in a sexual act with the mini-submarine, which had been built as an act of kindness and according to the specifications of the team leader dive.

As the winds of Twitter swirled, Tesla executives kept their heads down. They had achieved the goal of producing five thousand Model3s in a single week by the end of June, but recreating that and more, as Musk had promised, proved to be an uphill battle. The delays meant Tesla hadn’t generated the kind of sales it had hoped to keep the business afloat. Cash had fallen to $ 2.24 billion at the end of June. Now Tesla not only needed to increase sales, but also to cut costs and quickly.

The gravity of Tesla’s financial situation weighed on Musk. At one point, he thought aloud about how Apple and its $ 244 billion war chest could help. By all accounts, the iPhone makers’ efforts to develop a car have been a struggle.

Musk has contacted Apple CEO Tim Cook about meeting for a possible deal. Maybe Apple would be interested in acquiring Tesla for around $ 60 billion, more than double its value when Cook originally asked? A back-and-forth began between the two men’s camps to find a time to meet, but it quickly became apparent that the Cooks party was dragging their feet, seemingly indifferent to finding an actual meeting time, one person said. familiar with the situation. Instead, Apple hired Doug Field, fresh from his work on the Model3, to help guide its own car program.

Musk woke up in one of his Los Angeles mansions on August 7 and was greeted by a story in the Financial Times that revealed something slowly brewing at Tesla. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund reportedly took a $ 2 billion stake in the company, instantly making it one of the major shareholders of automakers. A few minutes later, as Musk made his way to the airport for the Gigafactory in Nevada, he typed a fateful message on Twitter: I’m considering taking Tesla privately for $ 420. Funding assured.

It was the kind of half-gunned, uncensored post that Musk was known for, which made his Twitter account a must-read for tens of millions of people, fans and detractors. Musk was not at all prepared for the onslaught those nine words would bring.

The reaction on Wall Street was instantaneous. The stocks, which were already on the rise, have soared. Musk arrived at the Gigafactory almost stunned, asking the managers if they knew what 420 meant? It was a reference to marijuana, he told them. He’s laughing.

Normally, a company alerts NASDAQ before the move Musk now casually proposed, and trading is halted. It is not a courtesy, it is the rule of the commercial exchanges; companies are expected to notify the stock exchange at least ten minutes before any news that could create significant volatility in the share price, such as an intention to go private, so that trading can be halted to allow investors to digest new information. The announcement caught them off guard. Tesla hadn’t said anything. NASDAQ officials have desperately tried to reach their contacts within the company.

Little good who did. Tesla’s head of investor relations was also caught off guard. He sent a message to Musks’ chief of staff, Sam Teller: was this text legitimate? Journalists also reached out. Quite a tweet! (Is this a joke?), Wrote one. Another emailed Musk directly: Are you just messing around?

About thirty-five minutes after the tweet, CFO Deepak Ahuja texted Musk: Elon, I’m sure you’ve thought of a larger communication on your rationale and structure to potential employees and investors. Would it help if Sarah [OBrien, head of PR], Todd [Maron, general counsel] and I write a blog post or employee email for you? Musk said it would be great.

The next day, the Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation.

Musk’s approach was not inconsistent with the way he had run Tesla for much of his history: to announce something, then figure out how to get it done. The problem here was that as the CEO and chairman of a publicly traded company, his public statements about Tesla were gaining more weight. It is a punishable crime to say something about your business that you know is wrong. Since her Twitter announcement seemed so impromptu, and the few details that emerged from it did not seem fully thought out, suspicion immediately flared up. Companies normally only introduce such agreements after careful consideration, with statements well analyzed by lawyers. Tesla was rushing to assemble a team to assess the deal after the announcement.

Musk tried to put out the fire; instead, he fanned the flames. He wrote a blog post stating that the details of the deal were far from complete, that everything would happen on time. It would be premature to do so now, Musk wrote. I continue to have discussions with the Saudi fund, and I also have discussions with a number of other investors, which I have always planned to do as I would like Tesla to continue to have a broad base. investors. Regarding the funding obtained in his tweet, he explained that he met the Saudi fund at the end of July, when he expressed his support for funding a privatization deal for Tesla at that time.

He concluded that if and when a final proposal is presented, the board of directors of the company will review it and, if approved, shareholders will have the opportunity to vote.

The message only sent Wall Street into further confusion, sending stocks tumbling down. Rumors began to circulate that Musk might not survive this latest misstep. James Stewart, influential New York Times business columnist, has learned that Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a teenage girl, was compiling a slate of Tesla presidential candidates at Musks’ request . It was a wild claim, in the midst of an incredible time. Stewart contacted Epstein about the rumor, then met at the Manhattan financiers’ home on August 16 for an interview on condition that she be in the background, meaning the information could be reported but not could not be attributed directly to Epstein. Stewart found Epstein elusive.

The newspaper reached out to Musk as well, and Musk went ballistic. Epstein, one of the worst people on Earth, actually told the NYT that he was working with Tesla and me on the private shoot, Musk ranted at Juleanna Glover, a senior public relations consultant in Washington, DC, brought in to help him navigate the media, and, under that pretext, told them about his concerns about me. It was incredibly scary and devilish. He telephoned The Times to deny Epstein’s claim, but once they were logged in, Musk imploded for an hour, recounting all of the struggles over the past few months trying to make the Model3 miss. at the wedding of his brothers, to spend his birthday in the factory.