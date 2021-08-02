Will I lose half of my social security in the event of a divorce?





Will a Divorce Cost You Half of Your Social Security Retirement Income?

getty

Recently I spoke with several people who are concerned about losing some or all of their Social Security benefits due to divorce. This concern highlights the confusion surrounding social security spousal benefits. Divorce and subsequent marriages can change your Social Security claim options, but does a divorce mean your ex-spouse can take some of your hard-earned Social Security? Read on to find out. A specific conversation with Mike began like this: “My lawyer just told me that Jim, my ex-husband, would receive 50% of my Social Security benefits at retirement. Is it true ? This can be both true and false. Spouse’s social security benefits typically represent 50% of the highest earning spouse’s benefits. So potentially, the ex-husband would get a benefit equivalent to 50% of the high-income spouse’s benefit. This could also be wrong, as the 50% spouse’s benefit does not take away from the social security benefit of the spouse who earns the most. The spouse’s benefit is simply based on the social security benefit of higher-income spouses. Are you eligible for Social Security spousal benefits? In this example, assuming the couple had been married for at least ten years (before divorcing), Jim would be entitled to Spousal Social Security benefit based on Mike’s employment history. Jim would also need not to remarry. If he gets married, he will have to apply for social security on the basis of his own work record or take the spouse’s allowance from her new husband. When social security was originally created, the spouse’s benefit was probably envisaged for the housewife. Today, with many dual-income households, the gap between your own Social Security benefits (based on your work record) and spousal benefits may not be that wide. So, when considering how to maximize your Social Security benefits in retirement, it may be beneficial to review your different Social Security claim options. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

MORE FORBESHow big will the social security cost of living adjustment be for 2022? What is the maximum social security benefit for the spouse? To answer this question, you will need to compare the estimated social security benefit of the high-income spouse to the full retirement age (FRA). The maximum that the ex-spouse can obtain from social security would be 50% of the allowance of the spouse with the highest income to their FRA. (The current FRA for those nearing retirement is probably 66+ months, pushing up to 67+ a few months for younger workers). If the ex-spouse’s own benefit exceeds half of this amount, he will not receive any ex-spouse benefit. In this scenario, if Jim (the low-income ex) had a Social Security benefit less than half that of Mike, he would receive a Spousal Social Security benefit. Then for the maximum social security spouse’s allowance in 2021 is $ 1,506 per month at full retirement age. The good news here is that the spouse’s benefit does not affect the primary breadwinner’s benefits. Whether Jim collects his own benefits or receives spousal benefits, it will not affect or affect Mike’s Social Security benefits. I must point out that I am writing this article on the basis of social security rules and regulations. There is a small chance that your divorce settlement will allocate part of your pension or social security to your ex. In this case, there is most likely alimony or alimony based on when you retire or start Social Security. Regarding pension splitting, it can be split during divorce, and each spouse can possibly make their own choices as to when and how to receive the pension. lifetime retirement income. When dividing retirement accounts or making important financial decisions during a divorce, be sure to consider the tax consequences with a Certified fiduciary financial planner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidrae/2021/08/02/will-i-lose-half-my-social-security-in-a-divorce/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos