Afterpay + Square – TechCrunch

Sunday was a big day in fintech: Afterpay agreed to merge with Square. The deal puts two of the most admired fintech companies in recent history on their way to becoming one.

Afterpay and Square have the potential to create one of the world’s largest payment networks. Square has built a very large merchant payment network and, through Cash App, a thriving and growing consumer payment service. However, these two professions have not historically been integrated. Together, Square and Afterpay will be able to combine all of these services into one integrated experience.

Afterpay and Cash App each have millions of double-digit consumers, and the Squares seller ecosystem and Afterpays merchant network both see billions in double-digit payment volumes per year. From offline ledger and online payment flow to sending money with just a few clicks, Square and Afterpay will tell a full story of next generation economic empowerment.

As the only institutional venture capitalist in Afterpays, I wanted to share a perspective on how we got here and what this merger means for the future of the consumer credit and credit industry. payments.

Critical innovations in fintech

Every five to ten years, the global payments industry undergoes a critical cycle of innovation that determines the winners and losers for decades to come. The last major transition was the shift to NFC-based mobile payments, which I spoke about in 2015. The major mobile operating system vendors (Apple and Google) have solidified their position in the global payments stack by skillfully filling the needs of networks (Visa, Mastercard, etc.) and consumers through the mobile devices in their pockets.

Afterpay sparked the last round of critical innovation. Designed in a living room in Sydney by millennial Nick Molnar for millennials, Afterpay had a key idea: Millennials don’t like credit.

Millennials came of age during the 2008 global mortgage crisis. As young adults, they saw friends and family lose their homes to excessive mortgage debt, boosting their confidence already. less to the banks. They also have record levels of student debt. Therefore, it’s no surprise that millennials (and Gen Z behind them) strongly prefer debit cards over credit cards.

But it’s one thing to recognize the paradigm shift and another to do something about it. Nick Molnar and Anthony Eisen did something about it, ultimately creating one of the fastest growing payment startups in history on their core product: buy now, pay later, never interest.

The Afterpays product is simple. If you have $ 100 in your cart and choose to pay with Afterpay, it will charge your bank card (usually a debit card) for $ 25 every two weeks in four installments. No interest, no revolving debt, and no fees with on-time payments. For the millennial consumer, that meant he could get the main benefit of a credit card (the ability to pay later) with his debit card, without having to worry about all the bad things that come with the cards. credit, high interest rates and revolving debt. .

Everything backwards, no inconvenience. Who could resist? For early merchants, who virtually all relied on millennials as a key growth segment, they got fair trade: paying a small fee above processing payments to Afterpay, getting average order values ​​and conversions to purchase significantly higher. It was a win-win proposition and, with a lot of execution, a new payments network was born.

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery

Afterpay went somewhat unnoticed outside of Australia in 2016 and 2017, but once it arrived in the United States in 2018 and created a business there that surpassed $ 100 million in net revenue over the course of his second year only, he attracted attention.

Klarna, who had struggled to adjust to the product market in the United States, pivoted her business to emulate Afterpay. And Affirm, which has always been focused on traditional credit generating a significant portion of its income through consumer interest, also noticed and introduced its own BNPL offering. Then came PayPal with Pay in 4, and just a few weeks ago there was news that Apple was expected to enter the space.

Afterpay has created a global phenomenon that has now grown into a category adopted by major industry players, a category that is poised to take a significant share of global retail payments over the next 10 years.

Afterpay stands out. She has always been the leader of BNPL on almost every level, and she has done so by staying true to the needs of her clients. The company is great at understanding the Millennial and Gen Z consumer. It’s evident in the voice, tone and lifestyle brand you feel as an Afterpay user, and in the network. of merchants, it continues to develop strategically. This is also evident in the simple fact that it is not trying to sell revolving debt products to users.

More importantly, this is evident in the usage metrics versus the competition. It’s a product people love, use and trust, all on better and fairer terms than with traditional consumer credit.

Square + Afterpay: the ideal solution

I have been building payment companies for over 15 years now, initially early in PayPal and more recently as a venture capitalist at Matrix Partners. I have never seen a combination that has such potential to deliver extraordinary value to consumers and merchants. Even more than eBay + PayPal.

Beyond the clear complementarity of products and networks, what is most exciting for me and my partners is the alignment of values ​​and culture. Square and Afterpay share a vision of a future with more opportunities and fewer economic barriers for everyone. As they build together towards this future, I am convinced that this combination is a winner. Square and Afterpay will together become the next generation payment provider to the world.