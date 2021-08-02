Philly Bar Martha sparks outrage over proof of vaccination policy

New

And Martha’s owner Cary Borish has said her Best of Philly-winning restaurant Sally will adopt the same rule when it reopens next week.

With a lot of uncertainty in the air right now over COVID and the Delta variant, there has been a lot of talk about compulsory vaccinations and companies needing customers provide proof of COVID vaccination. Well, over the weekend a restaurant in Philadelphia announced that it would now require proof of vaccination for anyone wishing to enter. Of course, this decision was not without controversy.

Kensington Restaurant Marthe took Instagram Saturday to make the announcement.

Out of respect for our neighbors and staff, starting today: Martha will ask all guests to provide proof of vaccination in order to dine inside or sit at our bar without exception, read the text accompanying the message. Please be able to provide proof by showing us this vax card or showing us a photo of it. If you are unable to provide proof, we will set you up outside on our terrace. Thank you for your help in keeping our community and our staff safe.

The note was signed Love, Martha.

But love wasn’t exactly what preoccupied many commentators. Oh, the ad had a lot of followers and received over 5,000 likes, but a lot of people had some not-so-nice things to say. So much so that Martha hid all comments and turned off comments on the post.

Of course people are now trolling other Martha’s Instagram posts to express such evolved ideas and thoughts that I can’t wait for you to shut down and Wake up, go bankrupt and I’ll have a drink of freedom, vax id is not required!

Martha’s post also caught the attention of none other than Erin Elmore, the former Apprentice candidate and still a very active supporter of Donald Trump, who lived in Rittenhouse Square for many years and knew Martha’s owner Cary Borish.

Cary, you are on the verge of bankruptcy, Elmore commented on Instagram. You are pathetic! Next time I see you on the street in Philadelphia, I’ll be sure to say hello, as I always do. Take advantage of the side effects of your vaccines, docile sheep.

Good then.

Reached Monday morning, Borish told Philly Mag his team at Martha had been rocked by the torch war that followed their announcement. He added that he left the political decision to Martha’s team: I still believe that I am unable to tell my staff and management what is appropriate to protect. their security. I leave it to them. And I support the decision they made.

Borish also owns Exit, which just won the Best New Restaurant award in the annual Best of Philly issue of Philly Mag. And he says Sally will have the same proof of vaccination policy when it reopens on Wednesday, August 11, after the holidays.

So will Martha and Sally lose business because of boycotts and people who would otherwise be customers but can’t because they refuse to get the shot? Or will people gather around restaurants, and have Following customers looking for safe places to eat?

Anytime you restrict people’s access, it can negatively impact results, Borish says. But we made tough decisions because we cared about our community’s well-being and safety. And who knows maybe people will be come because they know we provide a safer environment.

Borish added that he did not wish the decision to require proof of vaccination to become political or result in such a scandal.

We Welcome All People is one of the slogans of our companies, he explains. This goes for everyone. Not just those who share our opinions and political values. I don’t want to isolate people. Were just worried and scared. And it sucks that this is what the world has become.