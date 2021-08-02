GE stock trades above $ 100 for first time after reverse split goes into effect

This is not a printing error, your General Electric Co. stock is now trading above $ 100.

That’s because the one-for-eight reverse share split of the industrial conglomerate company proposed in March just came into effect. The reverse split increased the price of shares held by investors by 8 times, but also reduced the number of shares they held, dividing the number by 8.

GE stock,

-1.25%

rose fell 2.4% in Monday midday trading to $ 101.10, reversing a previous intraday gain of up to 3.5%. The current price implies a pre-split adjusted price of around $ 12.64.

With all past prices now adjusted for the division, the record closing share price on August 28, 2000 was raised to $ 461.40, according to FactSet data.

The split came into effect less than a week after GE released second quarter results, in which the company reported better than expected earnings and adjusted revenues, and a surprise move to positive free cash flow.

Companies often resort to reverse splits to increase the price of their shares because it has fallen below or is about to fall below the thresholds required by the exchanges for listing, or it could cause some mutual fund investors investment to shun their actions. Learn more about reverse stock splits.

Stock splits do not change the financial condition of the company except to effectively increase earnings per share as the number of shares outstanding is reduced.

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin took the opposite division into account, when he raised his share price target to $ 128 from $ 120, while reiterating his buy and estimate of adjusted EPS for 2021 at adjusted $ 1.98 per share, in a research note to clients. Monday.

Obin said that GE’s second quarter results showed that while the aviation industry remained choppy, the company was making clear progress in its recovery.

When GE first announced plans for the reverse division in March, in light of the company’s significant transformation in recent years, the company’s intention was not to raise the price. of action.

Do not miss: GE stock collapses after proposing stock split, confirming $ 30 billion deal with AerCap.

The reverse stock split would reduce the number of shares outstanding to a more typical number of companies with comparable market capitalization, GE said in a statement.

Last week, GE revealed in a 10Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had 8.78 billion shares outstanding as of June 30. The reverse split effectively reduces that number to around 1.11 billion shares.

GE’s market cap at Friday’s closing prices, just before the reverse division took effect, was around $ 113.7 billion, according to FactSet data.

In comparison, his colleague S&P 500 SPX index,

+ 0.11%

3M Co. MMM component,

+ 0.16% ,

with a market cap just above GE at $ 114.5 billion at Friday’s close, had 578.64 million shares outstanding as of June 30. And Caterpillar Inc. CAT,

+ 0.16% ,

which had a market cap just below GE at $ 113.3 billion, said in its most recent 10-Q repository that it had 547.76 million shares outstanding as of March 31.

GE stock has lost 3.7% in the past three months but has climbed 108.2% in the past 12 months. By comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 5.5% in the past three months and is up 34.8% last year.