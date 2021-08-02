US company to buy Britains Meggitt for $ 8.8 billion





LONDON UK aerospace and defense firm Meggitt has agreed to a $ 6.3 billion (US $ 8.8 billion) takeover by Parker Hannifin. This is the second time in recent weeks that a large British defense company has been the target of an American rival in a merger offer. Meggitt announced on August 2 that it had recommended the offer from Cleveland-based Parker Hannifin, but only after the US company agreed to contractual commitments ensuring, for the time being, that Meggitt retains a significant presence in the UK. . Concerns are growing in the UK about the future ownership of the local aerospace and defense sector in the face of takeover bids from foreign companies. In June, Ultra Electronics, an electronic warfare and sonar specialist, was the subject of a takeover bid from Cobham, owned by a US private equity firm. While a purely British company, Advent International last year acquired Cobham in a $ 4 billion deal, made controversial by efforts by some shareholders to keep the defense company. and aerospace in British hands. The $ 2.6 billion offer for Ultra has encountered problems, with the Conservative government signaling it could intervene for national security reasons. Advent has already dismantled much of Cobham, selling off several businesses, including its air-to-air refueling business. It is unclear what level of control the proposed Meggitt buyout will attract from the government. However, Wheeldon Strategic Advisory’s Howard Wheeldon says Parker Hannifin’s offer differs from other recent acquisitions. What sets Parker Hannifin’s proposed acquisition of Meggitt apart from other recent deals is the level of binding commitments made by the United States to the British government. Recognizing the importance of Meggitt’s rich British heritage and relationships with its key stakeholders, Parker Hannifin agreed with Meggitt that he would offer legally binding commitments, he said. By providing us with your e-mail, you are signing up for the Early Bird Brief. Among the commitments is the commitment to maintain at least the current level of Meggitts’ research and development spending in the UK and, subject to normal levels of growth and activity in the aerospace industry, to increase it by ‘at least 20% over the next five years. Among a series of other commitments, Parker Hannifin said he would maintain existing technology and UK manufacturing sites for the benefit of the UK government, as well as continue to meet contractual obligations regarding goods and services provided to the government or for the benefit of the government. . All commitments are limited in time. We are committed to being a responsible steward of Meggitt and are pleased that our acquisition has the full support of the Meggitts Board of Directors. We fully understand these responsibilities and make a number of strong commitments that reflect them, said Tom Williams, CEO of Parker Hannifin. The American company, best known for its movement and control activities in the aerospace, mobile and other industrial sectors, has a long-standing presence in the United Kingdom and employs more than 2,000 people. Meggitt had sales of $ 2.3 billion in 2020 and employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide. Some 46 percent of his income are generated by the defense sector. The combination of the Meggitt and Parker businesses will provide an increased advantage in the UK through the delivery of technologies, products and capabilities through Meggitt and a leading aerospace company to Parker, said Tony Wood, Managing Director of Meggitt . The acquisition of Meggitt nearly doubles the size of the US company’s aerospace systems segment.

