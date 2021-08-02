Doma goes public, but investors cash in early





Digital Title Provider Doma eventually went public, but has already had to pay nearly $ 300 million to the first investors who bought back their shares. Donors said in March they expected the PSPC merger to raise $ 645 million in cash $ 300 million provided by private investors, plus an additional $ 345 million raised in an initial appeal December savings public Capitol Investment Corp. V, the blank check company with which Doma was to merge. But Capitol investors have exercised the right to repurchase nearly 30 million public shares of the company as part of the merger. At about $ 10 per share, the buyback payments reduced the merger proceeds by about $ 295 million. With only $ 350 million in cash available to Doma below a minimum contractual threshold of $ 450 million, the company had the potential to walk away from the deal. But Doma waived the breach of the minimum cash condition and the merger was closed. Doma open at $ 6.81 on Monday after opening at $ 8.20 last Thursday on the first day of the company on New York Stock Exchange. By the end of Thursday’s session, Doma shares had fallen more than 10%; however, Doma stock rose more than 3% on Friday. “For us, this transaction is about accelerating our ability to penetrate and revolutionize, first, the archaic $ 23 billion securities, escrow and closing market, and ultimately the broader market for corporate services. $ 318 billion homeownership, ”said Max Simkoff, CEO of Doma. “Our vision is to make many of the most important home buying experiences instant and digital. We look forward to this next phase as a public enterprise. Doma recorded revenues of $ 179.8 million in 2019 and $ 189.7 million in 2020, according to filings with the Securities and Exchanges Commission. The revenue of the Principal Generally Accepted Accountant (GAAP) is expected to be approximately $ 226.4 million in 2021 and above $ 600 million in 2023. Notable Doma clients include Wells Fargo, Chase, Homepoint, PennyMac, and Sierra Pacific Mortgage. In a statement, the officials of Doma which counts NATIC, Title of States, and North American Securities Firm as part of its family of brands, said the increase in home buying and refinancing in 2020 has revealed the critical need for a technology-driven approach to real estate transactions that Doma is designing . The company currently holds less than 1% of the securities market in the United States, but expects to be at 5% by 2023. Doma is backed by Lennar, one of the largest home builders in the country.

