Pfizer and Moderna have increased their vaccine prices in their latest European contracts.





Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have both raised the price of their coronavirus vaccines in their latest contracts with the European Union, the French Minister for European Affairs said on Monday. Speaking in an interview with Radio France Internationale, Minister Clément Beaune did not specify the exact price increases. But as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread across the continent, he said the increases were warranted because vaccines would be a more demanding product, suitable for the variant. His comments followed an article in the Financial Times On Sunday, this indicated that the price of a Pfizer-BioNTech shot had risen to $ 23, from around $ 18.50 in contracts, and Modernas had risen to $ 25.50, from $ 22.60. Mr Beaune said the vaccines would be a bit more expensive not only for the European Union, but for all buyers.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, declined to comment on the increases on Monday, citing confidentiality clauses. The Commission signed a third contract with Pfizer-BioNTech in May for 1.8 billion doses of vaccine and said it ordered 150 million additional doses of Modernas vaccine in June. He also said he changed his contract with Moderna to allow the purchase of vaccines suitable for new variants and booster shots. These measures were part of the bloc’s decision to refocus its inoculation campaign on mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna after a series of setbacks with the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines that had been the initial cornerstones of the bloc’s response to coronaviruses. . We must now focus on proven technologies: mRNA vaccines are a clear example of this, said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said in a press release in April. The Pfizers vaccine has generated $ 7.8 billion in revenue over the past three months, the company said last week, and is on track to generate more than $ 33.5 billion this year.

After initially falling behind the United States and other developed countries, the EU’s vaccination campaign has gained momentum in recent weeks. Over 70 percent of adults in blocks are now vaccinated with a single dose, and over 57 percent are fully vaccinated. The European Medicines Agency, the block regulator, said last month that it was too early to determine if booster injections would be necessary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/02/world/pfizer-and-moderna-raised-their-vaccine-prices-in-their-latest-eu-contracts.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos