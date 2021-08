International equity ETFs advance after European markets close to new highs

International exchange-traded funds were higher on Monday after European markets posted record mergers and acquisitions, as well as a series of solid earnings in the financial sector. European stocks got off to a good start in August with the pan-European STOXX 600 index closing at a record high of 464.45, Reuters reports. Among the stars, British aeronautical engineer Meggitt jumped 56.7% after US industrial firm Parker-Hannifin sought to buy out British rival for $ 8.76 billion. More than half of the STOXX 600 companies have so far released second-quarter earnings, and 67% of those that have have exceeded earnings estimates, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. After hitting all-time highs after first quarter results, the scale of positive EPS revisions in Europe remains very strong both in absolute terms and relative to its peers, European equity strategists Morgan Stanley said in a statement. note. Europe is now experiencing the best earnings revisions of any region in the world. Market watchers are increasingly optimistic about European earnings and the economic reopening, which allowed the benchmark STOXX 600 to end July for its sixth consecutive month of gains despite inflation concerns, l increase in Covid-19 cases in Asia and regulatory crackdown in China. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets also rose on Monday, with investors examining good deals after their recent rout, as data showed Chinese manufacturing activity slumped in July. Investors interested in international markets may want to consider ETF strategies for overseas exposure. For example, the Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is built on an academic and market-tested framework to identify securities with expected high returns based on market prices and other company information. Drawing on the trading and portfolio management processes, the Avantis team analyzes whether the perceived benefits of a transaction outweigh the associated costs and risks. AVDE invests primarily in a diverse group of companies of all market capitalizations in developed countries, sectors and industries other than the United States, with an emphasis on investments in companies that are expected to have higher expected returns. In addition, the American Century International Diversified Quality ETF (NYSEArca: QINT) uses the American Century Investments Intelligent Beta methodology, which systematizes many of the same attributes that fundamental research and stock selection seek to identify in a rules-based index approach. QINT is a large foreign mixed fund that seeks to improve core international exposure. Its rules-based approach analyzes the quality, growth and value characteristics of each stock to select individual stocks. It also dynamically adjusts exposures to take advantage of prevailing market conditions. For more news, information and strategies, visit the Core Strategies channel.

