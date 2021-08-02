OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR)



For immediate release August 2, 2021

PhosAgro celebrates 10 years of its IPO on the London Stock Exchange

Moscow – PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world’s leading producers of vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and the 10th anniversary of the listing of its shares and GDR on the Moscow stock exchanges and London.

Throughout this period, PhosAgro has consistently enjoyed strong production and financial results, strived to balance the interests of all its stakeholders and demonstrated its commitment to the principles of sustainability and socially entrepreneurial responsible.

PhosAgro CEO Andrey A. Guryev said:

“The story of PhosAgro is a story of development and growth; an important milestone in this history was the company’s IPO in 2011. Despite the fact that even before the IPO we already held leading positions in national and global markets and we stood out thanks to to the high quality and wide range of our products, we have significantly changed and improved almost every aspect of our operations over the past 10 years. Since the IPO, we have raised our standards for information disclosure and corporate governance, and we have become even more open and transparent in communicating with our stakeholders.

“We are proud to speak about the excellent results of the company. Fertilizer production has more than doubled since 2011 and exceeded 10 million tonnes for the first time last year. Last year, we also increased our supply of our own mineral fertilizers to our key market, Russia, to over 2.9 million tonnes for the first time in our 20-year history. Over the past 10 years, we have expanded our range of fertilizer products from 14 grades to over 50. Our flexible production model allows us to quickly adapt our product basket in response to the external challenges of the economic environment. .

“PhosAgro is a vertically integrated company whose business model covers all segments of the business: from the extraction of raw materials to the logistics and distribution of finished products. This is why we are able to meet 100% of our needs for phosphate rock and phosphoric acid. , 93% of our sulfuric acid needs and over 80% of our ammonia needs, which makes us considerably more competitive.

“Our accomplishments are also reflected in our strong financial results. For example, for several years we have enjoyed one of the highest EBITDA margins among our closest peers, and around half of our EBITDA is used to fund our investment program: more than over over the past 10 years, more than 337 billion rubles have been spent on investments. The Company also carries out social and charitable projects, allocating around 4 billion rubles for these purposes each year, and it respects its dividend policy: our investors have received RUB 495 per RDA since the IPO.

“We pay particular attention to sustainability issues. Our goal is to ensure global food security by providing farmers around the world with eco-efficient fertilizers that are free from levels of cadmium harmful to soils and human health. PhosAgro is a recognized industry leader in terms of ESG. We have the highest ratings from reputable international agencies: Sustainalytics, 26.9; MSCI ESG Research, BBB; and CDP, B-.

“I am pleased to note all of our accomplishments and to recognize our commitment to international industry best practices, which we have demonstrated throughout our history. We plan to continue to pursue a growth strategy and develop our business, achieving sustainable results for the benefit of our stakeholders. “

Irina Bokova, Board Member of PhosAgro and Chair of the Board’s Sustainability Committee, said:

“For me, as Chairman of the Sustainability Committee, it is particularly commendable to see how the company has improved its ESG practices over the past 10 years. At present, PhosAgro is one of the leaders in sustainable development in the Russian and global markets: we are working to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, we are increasing the use of renewable energy sources and we are developing production. innovative products that minimize greenhouse gases. And, of course, we are fulfilling our primary mission of providing farmers with eco-efficient fertilizer products that do not contain dangerous levels of cadmium. “

James Rogers, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors, said the following when congratulating the company on this important milestone:

“PhosAgro has consistently delivered strong results: in the past year alone, the company’s share price has risen by two-thirds, while production and supply to the Russian market have reached record levels. I am convinced that all of PhosAgro’s achievements are a logical consequence. to find the right balance between its ambitious investment program and the regular payment of dividends to shareholders. I believe the Company will experience solid growth in 2021 and for a long time to come. “

Andrey G. Guryev, vice chairman of the board of directors of PhosAgro de PhosAgro, said:

“The history of PhosAgro proves that when we went public 10 years ago, the right choice was made by opting for strict standards of corporate governance, corporate transparency and communication with investors and shareholders.Meanwhile, PhosAgro achieved impressive results and stayed true to its commitments: we quadrupled the fertilizer supply to Russian farmers and became a reliable guarantor of food security in Russia and in 102 countries across The Company’s achievements would not have been possible without our exceptional team of dedicated professionals.

Xavier R. Rolet, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PhosAgro and independent director, declared:

“PhosAgro was complying with best corporate governance practices even before its IPO, but the Company has demonstrated significant progress over the past 10 years. Since its IPO, the number of shares in the float of PhosAgro has doubled and we have received high credit ratings. Currently, seven of the ten members of the Board of Directors of PhosAgro are independent and independent directors also chair five of the six committees of the Board of Directors. and improving its corporate governance practices.

Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, also congratulated PhosAgro on the 10th anniversary of its IPO:

“PhosAgro is a prime example of an issuer that has demonstrated a strong commitment to transparency and engagement with public market investors. The London Stock Exchange pays great attention to sustainability issues. This year, the London Stock Exchange Group became the first global stock exchange to commit to a goal of zero net greenhouse gas emissions. We appreciate that PhosAgro also pays close attention to this issue and contributes significantly to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. public company.”

Oleg Vyugin, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Moscow Stock Exchange, said:

“I would like to congratulate the staff, management and shareholders of the company. We are proud of the fact that the shares of this successful company are traded on our stock exchange. The operational and financial performance of PhosAgro has constantly improved. Its share price has more than quadrupled since its initial listing, and the company is now worth over 620 billion rubles. PhosAgro’s shares are included in our main index, the MOEX Russia index, they are liquid and investors working on the Moscow stock exchange showed them great interest. I would like to mention the high quality of the corporate governance of the Company. It is important for investors, and it is also a key to the sustainability of the company. It should also be noted that the Company pays particular attention to environmental and social issues. I wish PhosAgro, its employees, management and shareholders continued success. “

As part of the celebration of this milestone, we have prepared a video with statements from the following people:

The video is available at the following link:

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world’s leading producers of vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers in terms of production volumes of high quality phosphate rock and phosphate rock fertilizer with a P2O5 content of 39% and more. The ecological fertilizers from PhosAgro stand out for their high efficiency and they do not lead to soil contamination with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest producer of phosphate-based fertilizer in Europe (by combined total capacity for DAP / MAP / NP / NPK / NPS), the largest producer of high quality phosphate rock with a P2O5 39%, one of the top three producers of MAP / DAP in the world, one of the main producers of food phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and the only Russian producer of nepheline concentrate (according to RAFP) .

The main products of PhosAgro include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, food phosphates, ammonia and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries covering all inhabited continents of the world. The Company’s priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro shares are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange and global certificates of deposit (GDR) for the shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (under the symbol PHOR). Since June 1, 2016, the Company’s GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indices.