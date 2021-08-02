Victoria’s Secret changes name and becomes an independent company





COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation Now) Victoria’s Secret officially split from parent company L Brands on Monday as the two companies change names. L Brands’ Victoria’s Secret spin-off has been in the works for over a year, but went official on Monday. Victoria’s Secret started on the New York Stock Exchange under the name VSCO. Actress Kathy Griffin Says She Has Lung Cancer

The split comes as Victoria’s Secret seeks to change its image to be more inclusive and compete in the sports market. Victoria’s Secret ditched the infamous angel models in June as part of the initiative. He also announced partnerships with famous women, including Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra, to encourage women’s empowerment. We are proud to bring together an unrivaled group of pioneering partners who share a common goal to drive positive change, said the brand in a declaration at the time of the announcement. All Victoria’s Secret stores aim to match the rebranding in the coming months according to Business Insider with more inclusive mannequins, less daring images of models adorning the walls of the store, and more casual clothing placed in the stores. Victorias Secret was supposed to be sold to Sycamore Partners last year, but the private equity firm has taken legal action to withdraw from the deal citing the coronavirus pandemic. At this point, Victorias Secret was forced to close stores and sales, which were down as the brand fell from grace, evaporated. L Brands itself will be renamed Bath and Body Works Inc on August 3. It will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the name BBWI. Are we moving towards a four day work week? New congressional legislation gathers momentum

The company has come under scrutiny for its founder Les Wexner’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein as well as for the lack of diversity on the company’s board of directors. Wexner and his wife retired from the company in 2021. Victoria’s Secret’s new board of directors will consist of six women and one man. The Associated Press contributed to this report Recent news

