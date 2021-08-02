Philadelphia area restaurants requiring vaccination: a shopping list

Do you like Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia every day.

Update 3 p.m.

Like restaurants in other US cities and around the world, some food and beverage establishments in Philadelphia are adding vaccine requirements for customers.

After the growing number of COVID cases spurred by the delta variant tripled the number in Philly in recent weeks (with the vast majority of positives in unvaccinated people), the city health department has recommended all the world to wear masks indoors, whether you have the vaccine or not.

There are many left local businesses in a kind of limbo, reported WHYY News, with many owners asking staff and customers to wear masks if they are not vaccinated, but leaving them to make the final decision on their own.

In restaurants and bars, things get even more confusing – because you can’t keep a face mask on while eating or drinking, so customers will be unmasked at some point by default.

This is the idea behind the new vaccine requirements being implemented around the world. In Italy and France, governments impose people show proof of vaccination to participate in certain social activities, including indoor meals, museums and shows.

Several Los Angeles restaurateurs have already started requiring a vaccination card or negative COVID test for dining inside. Same in New York, where the list will be soon include Danny Meyer, who set a September 7 date for the policy at all Union Square Hospitality Group locations, including several in DC.

What places require vaccination in Philadelphia and what are their policies? We will keep a shopping list here.

2113 E. York St., Philadelphia

Known for its unusual wine and beer lists, creative and ever-changing list of cocktails filled with garden produce, and menu of locally sourced charcuterie platters, this Kensington tavern announced his new policy on Instagram, as of August 1.

“Out of respect for our neighbors and our staff,” the owners wrote, proof of vaccination is required if you wish to sit inside or at the bar.

Alternatively, you can sit outside on the hidden but spacious back patio, which happens to be one of the coolest outdoor dining areas in town.

800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia

This restaurant at the top of the Bok building in South Philly, which serves the elegant Sicilian small plates of chef Michael Ferreri and an extensive list of natural wines, put in place a vaccine requirement from August 1st.

“For the safety of our team and our community,” the restaurant said on Instagram, all guests will be required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Your whole group is disqualified if even one person does not have the vaccine.

If that’s the reason you’re canceling a reservation at the last minute, let the staff know – they’ll waive the usual $ 30 cancellation fee, provided you tell them in advance.

1927 E. Passyunk Ave.

The famous Italian restaurant at the southern end of East Passyunk, specializing in Abruzzo cuisine, ask customers to “affirm their vaccination status” and to wear masks when entering the building.

Guests who are not vaccinated or cannot provide proof are invited to sit on the patio, which offers tables under a greenery-covered trellis and a sitting area with a fireplace.

1 avenue west, Wayne

Considered one of the best places on the Main Line for brunch, happy hour, and dinner, with a raw bar and a long list of cheeses and meats, this restaurant owned by married couple Nick and Christine Kondra is start your need for vaccines August 4.

“To ensure the safety of our customers, staff and the community,” the Kondras wrote on social media, any guest dining inside the restaurant will need to show proof of vaccination.

Other guests still have the option of dining outside, where there is a large tent and seating area around a fire pit.

100 Morris Street, Philadelphia

Like his famous “Frizwit” cheesesteak, almost everything in this Pennsport BYOB from Chef Ari Miller uses non-industrial, locally sourced ingredients where possible. It is not yet open for regular indoor meals, but hosts special dinners where all guests must get vaccinated.

The restaurant “will operate as a vaccination catering company,” Miller told Billy Penn. You will need to be a member to access the events and you will need to show proof of vaccination to be a member.

More information is to come on Musi’s website and InstagramMiller said.