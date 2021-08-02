Customers and workers will wear masks again

McDonald’s is forcing customers and employees to wear face masks again at American restaurants located in areas with high or substantial transmission of the coronavirus.

The fast food giant is the largest national chain to add the requirement for employees and customers by following updated masking guidelines fromthe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most companies, including Walmart, Target, Lowes and Kohls only require employees to wear masks and encourage or strongly recommend that customers wear them.

McDonald’s confirmed the move to the USA TODAY on Monday, a year after it started demanding masks nationwide in its 14,000 restaurants nationwide. The company said the policy change was in response to CDC guidelines and for all customers and crew, regardless of vaccination status.

