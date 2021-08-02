PharmaCyte Biotech announces its entry into the Nasdaq capital market and the launch of its public offering

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCBD) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cell therapies for cancer and diabetes using its live cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) has approved the listing of the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq. The company’s common shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol PMCB. PharmaCyte also announced its intention to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to buy common stock instead of common stock) and warrants to purchase ordinary shares in a public offering.

With respect to the proposed public offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock and / or warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at the price. public offering, less subscription discounts and commissions. All securities for sale under the offer will be offered by PharmaCyte.

HC Wainwright is acting as the sole book manager for the proposed offer.

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the OTC Markets quotation system on the OTCQB Venture market until trading begins on the Nasdaq, which the Company expects to occur after the price of the market is fixed. proposed public offer. The Offer, however, is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offer can be made, or as to the size or actual terms of the Offer.

PharmaCyte intends to use the net proceeds of this offering (i) to carry out activities requested by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to remedy the FDA clinical suspension upon its request. New Drug Investigation (IND) with respect to the company’s project. Phase 2b clinical trial in locally advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), including performing several additional preclinical studies and tests and providing the FDA with additional information it requested, (ii) to begin funding and to conduct the Phase 2b clinical trial in LAPC, if and when the clinical suspension of the IND is lifted, and (iii) for general working capital purposes.

The securities described above are offered by PharmaCyte pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-255044) which has been previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and which has subsequently been declared effective April 14, 2021. Securities may only be offered by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, which forms part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and related base prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting HC Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Ave., New York, New York 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711, or by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of such offering, and there will be no sale of such securities in any State or other jurisdiction in which such an offer , solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, if any, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus forming part of the registration statement.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops cell therapies for cancer and diabetes based on proprietary cellulose-based living cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box. This technology is used as a platform on which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are developed.

The PharmaCytes cancer product candidate consists of encapsulating genetically engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into its active or anti-cancer form. For pancreatic cancer, these encapsulated cells are implanted into the patient’s tumor blood supply as close to the tumor site as possible. Once implanted, the chemotherapeutic prodrug ifosfamide which is normally activated in the liver is administered intravenously at one third of the normal dose. Ifosfamide is transported through the circulatory system to where the encapsulated cells have been implanted. When ifosfamide passes through the pores of the capsules, the living cells inside act as a bio-artificial liver and activate the chemotherapy prodrug ifosfamide at the cancer site.

The PharmaCytes product candidate for type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes involves encapsulating a human liver cell line that has been genetically engineered to produce and release insulin in response to blood sugar levels in the human body. PharmaCyte is also considering the use of genetically modified stem cells to treat diabetes. The encapsulation of the cell lines will be done using the Cell-in-a-Box Technology. Once the encapsulated cells are implanted in a diabetic patient, we predict that they will function as a bio-artificial pancreas for the purpose of producing insulin.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which express the current beliefs and expectations of the management of PharmaCyte. All statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. . Forward-looking statements include those relating to the proposed public offering of the securities of PharmaCytes, including with respect to the completion of the proposed public offering described above, the possibility that the Common Shares may commence trading on the Nasdaq, ‘intended use of the product, the potential conditions of the offer and PharmaCytes’ expectations regarding the granting to the underwriter of a 30-day option to purchase additional securities, all of which may be affected, among other things, by delays in meeting or non-compliance with closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and unfavorable changes in general economic and market conditions. Factors that could affect our actual results include our ability to list our common shares on a national stock exchange and then maintain that listing, raise the necessary capital to finance our operations and find partners to complement our capabilities and resources, respond satisfactorily to issues raised by the United States Food and Drug Administration to remove the clinical suspension of our IND so that we can proceed with our planned clinical trial for pancreatic cancer locally advanced and inoperable, as well as other factors that are included in our periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information. , future events or otherwise.

