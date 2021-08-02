Business
Florida Pharmacies Still Offer Free COVID Tests, Vaccines: Here Is The List
Florida Sunday broke its coronavirus hospitalization record a day after the state recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020.
With cases increasing so sharply, especially among those infected with the highly contagious delta variant, some Floridians are once again looking for a place to get the coronavirus test and or the vaccine.
Many pharmacies and grocery stores across the state now offer the vaccine free of charge. Some also offer in-person or at-home testing.
Here’s what you need to know before you go.
CVS
Vaccination hours: By appointment or without appointment. Check your local store for vaccine opening hours.
Cost of the vaccine: Free
Vaccine ages: 12+
Vaccine type / manufacturer: mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna; victorious viral vaccine by Johnson & Johnson-Janssen
Vaccine Information: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
COVID-19 test times: By appointment online
Cost of the COVID-19 test:Free
Types of COVID-19 tests: PCR (2 days) and rapid result (1-24 hours)
COVID-19 Testing Information: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Walgreens
Vaccination hours: By appointment, call 1-800-925-4733 or your local store
Cost of the vaccine: Free
Vaccine ages: 12+
Vaccine type / manufacturer: MRNA vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech
Information on vaccines: https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine
COVID-19 test times: Scheduled drive-through or purchase a rapid home antigen test
Cost of the COVID-19 test: Free for drive-thru; home tests cost $ 23.99 available in store or online for pickup or delivery
Types of COVID-19 tests: PCR (2 days) and Rapid-result (same day)
COVID-19 Testing Information: https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-testing
Walmart
Vaccination hours: On appointment
Cost of the vaccine: Free
Vaccine ages: Not listed
Vaccine type / manufacturer: Varies, contact your local store to see which vaccines are in stock
Vaccine Information: https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
COVID-19 test times: Walmart in-person testing is done in conjunction with Quest Diagnostics by appointment, same day appointments are available; home tests are also available at Walmart stores
Cost of the COVID-19 test: Free for in-person testing; home tests range from $ 19.88 for a rapid antigen test to $ 125 for a saliva test in the mail
Types of COVID-19 tests: PCR (2 days) and Rapid-result (same day)
COVID-19 Testing Information:https://patient.questdiagnostics.com/no-cost-covid-test
Publish
Vaccination hours: Without appointment or by appointment
Cost of the vaccine: Free
Vaccine ages: 12+
Vaccine type / manufacturer: mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech; Victor viral vaccine from Johnson & Johnson-Janssen, subject to availability
Vaccine Information: https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine
Publix does not currently offer COVID-19 testing.
Winn-Dixie
Vaccination hours: Without appointment or appointment
Cost of the vaccine: Free
Vaccine ages: 12+
Vaccine type / manufacturer: MRNA vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech
Vaccine Information:https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine
Winn-Dixie does not offer a COVID-19 test at this time.
