August is among the worst months of the year for the stock market. Here’s how to play it.

On Wall Street, August got off to a good start, but the month tends to be accompanied by a period of turmoil in the equity markets.

The month is associated with the worst performances of the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-0.28%,
S&P 500 SPX index,
-0.18%,
as well as the small cap Russell 2000 RUT,
-0.48%
and Russell1000 RUI large cap,
-0.15%
indices, over the past three decades, according to the folks at Stock Traders Almanac.

The research team said that from 1988 to 2020, average benchmark declines ranged from 0.4% for the Russell 2000 to 0.8% per Dow. For the Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, August ranks second, with an average gain of 0.2% over the same period, with September being the worst month for the technology index.

Granted, a year ago, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, August produced exceptional returns across the board, with investors betting on a possible rebound in pandemic-plagued markets.

However, the unusually strong performance of last year, which saw monthly gains of over 9% for the Nasdaq Composite and over 7% for the Dow and S&P 500, does not mean that the long-term trend changed.

As the day’s LPL chart shows, August and September were historically two of the weakest months of the year, wrote RyanDetrick, chief market strategist for LPLFinancial, in a Monday research note.

LPL Financial

Check out the average monthly returns since 1950:

LPL Financial

Here are the historical rankings by month via LPL:

LPL Financial

The folks at Bespoke Investment Group took a closer look at the August underperformance, especially after a strong year-to-date performance, as it did in 2021.

Since 1983, the weakest August returns have tended to occur in years when the S&P 500 was up more than 10% since the start of the month, the researchers note.

Tailor-made investment group

Market performance so far has been supported by stellar earnings results as US companies rebound from COVID-19, but there are lingering fears that the US has reached or is nearing peak profits and Economic Growth.

Read: Prepare for a peak in earnings growth as second quarter results kick off this week

So how do you play the turbulent stretch?

Jeff Hirsch, editor of Stock Traders Almanac, said the first nine trading days in August tend to be the most weak, while the rest of the month is better. That said, he warns that expirations of futures and options towards the end of the month tend to create a new crisis in August, heading towards September, another difficult period for stocks.

The end of August tends to be weaker when traders evacuate Wall Street for the summer finale, Hirsch wrote.

The expiration week has been down more than half the time since 1990, with significant losses, he said.

Stock Traders Almanac has indicated that the uptrend is prevalent in the market however. Bullish forces persist. The Fed remains easy and accommodating. More fiscal stimulus is likely coming from Washington as Congress prepares to finalize infrastructure and spending deals, the data company wrote. But he warned that second-quarter earnings outperformance and the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is a concern and a threat to the bull and the economic expansion.

Political wrangling here in the United States and geopolitical machinations around the world could also cause the market to sway momentarily, wrote Stock Traders Almanac, while noting that its outlook for the S&P 500 foresees a push towards the 4500-4600 range or even. more.

Strategists continue to urge caution in investing, particularly with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields index TMUBMUSD10Y,
1.178%
trailing around a multi-month low near 1.15%.

Bespoke Investment Group is also pointing to a strong 2021, although the next two months are a bit bumpy, noting that this latter part of the year tends to be strong when the months leading up to August were also healthy.

While average and median August returns may be lackluster, the last four months of the year saw an average gain of 5.94% (median: 8.03%) with gains 12 out of 14 times (85%). ). It’s pretty consistent, the analysts wrote.

