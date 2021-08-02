Business
New York authorities recommend wearing masks in restaurants
Citing a statewide increase in positive coronavirus cases, city and state officials recommend that New Yorkers wear masks again in indoor public places, regardless of their vaccination status .
Today, I strongly recommend that everyone, regardless of their immunization status, wear a mask in indoor public places, New York Health Commissioner Dr Dave Chokshi said at a conference. Monday morning press. This is based on our review of the latest scientific evidence showing that the delta variant of the coronavirus can spread even more easily than previously thought.
Mayor Bill de Blasio noted that it is a better situation if fully vaccinated people mix in public places with other vaccinated people, but if you are not sure, and there are going to be many cases, we want to strongly recommend that people wear these masks even indoors if vaccinated, de Blasio said.
The city didn’t implement a mask mandate, only a mask recommendation, because we thought it was the right balance, according to de Blasio. The CDC recommended, and we recommend. We follow the exact language of the CDC, just like Connecticut and New Jersey did.
In Connecticut, the state’s health department now strongly recommends that all residents over the age of two resume wearing masks indoors, regardless of their immunization status, the New York Post reports. New Jersey officials issued a similar statement declaration last week, advocating that all residents wear masks indoors when there is an increased risk, such as in crowded public places. Massachusetts updated its mask forecast on Friday to recommend that fully vaccinated people always wear masks indoors if they have a weakened immune system, among other higher risk concerns.
NYC’s new recommendation is added to the city’s current mask-wearing rules, including a requirement for all New Yorkers to wear masks in schools, hospitals and public transportation. Unvaccinated people continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor and outdoor public places.
In a press conference Monday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on business owners across the state to go further and adopt vaccination policies only on their premises. Private companies, I ask them the question and I suggest to them: Go to the vaccine-only admission, he said.
A mask policy will be important, but I don’t think a mask policy will be enough, Cuomo said. I think we were going to have to talk about a vaccination policy. He suggested requiring mandatory vaccines for nursing home workers, teachers and all healthcare workers in contact with the public if the number of positive coronaviruses continues to rise. Starting on Labor Day, MTA and New York Port Authority employees will need to get vaccinated or tested weekly, Cuomo said Monday.
Mayor de Blasio also stressed the need to focus on vaccination, saying on Monday that, we want to be clear, wearing a mask does not replace vaccination. The mayors’ office announcement last week that all New York City employees – roughly 340,000 people – were to either get vaccinated by mid-September or undergo a weekly COVID-19 test. In addition, de Blasio said on Monday that all new employees in the city must show proof of vaccination before going to work. All adult Broadway spectators will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks during performances, theater owners and operators announced Friday.
Many restaurants have also implemented proof of vaccination requirements for diners over the past week, including Lady, Forsythia, A yellow rose, and others. Danny Meyers Union Square Hospitality Group unveiled a mandate to vaccinate indoor diners in place from September, although unvaccinated diners can still dine outside. Ruffian Wine Bar and Kindred Sister Restaurant in the East Village announcement over the weekend that establishments would completely shut down indoor meals until cases decrease to an appropriate level.
As of July 30, New York’s seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate was 2.97%, according to city data, marking a constant slope in the number of cases over the past month. The city’s safe threshold for NYC’s test positivity rate over a seven-day average is 5%. Of the cases tested in the past four weeks, 72 percent were find be the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19.
Over 4.3 million adult residents of New York City, about 66% of the total adult population, have been fully immunized as of July 30.
Sources
2/ https://ny.eater.com/2021/8/2/22605674/new-york-city-cdc-guidelines-mask-recommendation-august-2021
