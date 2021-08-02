Public enterprises and the need for accessibility adjustments to stock market reports? | Barnea Jaffa Lande & Co.





Dozens of petitions have been filed in recent weeks to certify class actions against some of Israel’s best known and most important publicly traded companies. These class action certification motions are similar in nature (apart from the different defendants) and most were filed by the same plaintiff-plaintiffs and by the same lawyers. Companies must publish immediate and periodic reports on a regular basis through the Israel Securities Authority (MAGNA) online system and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange online system (MAYA). Thus, companies publish various reports via these platforms and attach documents to some of them (financial statements, immediate and periodic reports, prospectuses, etc.). The main allegation in these proceedings is that the corporate defendants failed to make the necessary adjustments to make their reports and attached documents accessible to persons with disabilities. If this is true, it would violate the provisions of the Equal Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 1998 and the Equal Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Adjustments to Accessibility of Services) Regulation, 2013, which , according to the plaintiffs, apply to the defendant companies under the conditions. Put simply, these class actions allege that the corporate defendants discriminate against people with disabilities and deny them the opportunity (in whole or in part) to review the content of the reports and plan their next steps accordingly. The plaintiffs are asking the court to order each defendant company to make adjustments to the accessibility of services to their reports and documents and to grant financial compensation to the plaintiffs totaling millions of shekels. Our firm represents a significant number of the defendant companies. In addition, other listed companies have asked us to give an opinion on the applicability of the provisions of the law concerning the obligation to make the reports accessible. Apparently, and even though the procedure has just started, many questions have already arisen. Do the provisions of the law effectively apply to the companies themselves in the circumstances (or to other entities)? How and to what extent is it possible to implement the provisions of the law regarding specific reports on the platforms concerned? Weren’t accessibility adjustments made in a way that prevented people with disabilities from viewing the reports? There is no doubt about the importance of making accessibility adjustments for people with disabilities and diligently complying with the provisions of the law. However, there are disagreements over who to impose this obligation on, under what circumstances, and whether it is warranted to certify class actions in the aggregate sum of tens and possibly hundreds of millions of shekels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/public-companies-and-the-need-for-2972605/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos