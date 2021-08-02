Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama could have a second chance to vote for the unionExBulletin



Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama could have a second chance to vote on whether to form the company’s first unionized warehouse in America.

A federal labor official found that Amazon’s anti-union tactics tainted the previous election enough to overturn its results, according to the union seeking to represent the workers. The official recommends resuming the vote on organizing, the union said in a statement.

Amazon is expected to challenge the recommendation, which has yet to be made public. A regional director of the NLRB is expected to decide in a few weeks whether to schedule a new election. NLRB officials did not immediately respond to NPR’s inquiry on Monday.

In a high-profile vote in April, workers in Bessemer, Alabama, voted more than two to one against unionization, delivering a crushing defeat to the largest union campaign among American workers at Amazon. The vote caught the attention of the nation, including President Biden and celebrities as well. This vote was taken by correspondence due to concerns related to the pandemic; more than half of the warehouse staff voted.

“Our employees had the chance to be heard in a noisy time when all kinds of voices weighed in the national debate, and in the end, they voted overwhelmingly in favor of a direct link with their managers and the company. an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “Their voice needs to be heard first and foremost, and we plan to appeal to make sure that happens.”

The retail, wholesale and department store union, which competed to represent Bessemer workers, had filed a court challenge against the election and charges of unfair labor practices against Amazon, which the company denied. The National Industrial Relations Council held a hearing before the Hearing Officer recommended a new election.

RWDSU Chairman Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement. “Amazon’s behavior throughout the electoral process was despicable. Amazon cheated, they got caught and they are held accountable.”

A major controversy concerned a new mailbox in the warehouse’s private parking lot which Amazon said was installed by the US Postal Service to make voting “convenient, secure and private.” But the placement of the mailbox inside an Amazon tent right next to the workplace made many workers question whether the company was trying to monitor the vote.

“Amazon [facility] is being watched everywhere, “Emmit Ashford, a pro-union Bessemer warehouse worker, said at the NLRB hearing in May.” You assume everything can be seen. “

Postal services manager Jay Smith, who works as a liaison for large clients like Amazon, said he was surprised to see the corporate branding tent around the mailbox as the company appeared have found a way around his explicit instructions not to physically place anything. on the mailbox.

“I didn’t want to see anything else around that box indicating that it was a (polling place),” he said during the hearing.

But Smith and other USPS officials also said no one at Amazon was given keys to access outgoing mail, or in this case, ballots. A pro-union Amazon worker told the hearing he saw security guards working for Amazon open the mailbox.

The hearing provided a better understanding of Amazon’s anti-union tactics. A Bessemer worker testified that during mandatory meetings at the warehouse, managers said the facility could shut down if staff voted to unionize. Other workers said they were told the union would waste their dues on vacations and luxury cars.

Unions are a big presence at Amazon in Europe, but the company has so far pushed back organizing efforts in the United States. The Bessemer election was the first union vote since 2014. The Teamsters passed a resolution in June that would prioritize its organizing campaign on Amazon.

With a booming warehouse workforce, Amazon has become the second-largest private employer in the United States behind Walmart, with more than 950,000 employees nationwide this spring.

