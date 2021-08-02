Business
Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama could have a second chance to vote for the unionExBulletin
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images
Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama could have a second chance to vote on whether to form the company’s first unionized warehouse in America.
A federal labor official found that Amazon’s anti-union tactics tainted the previous election enough to overturn its results, according to the union seeking to represent the workers. The official recommends resuming the vote on organizing, the union said in a statement.
Amazon is expected to challenge the recommendation, which has yet to be made public. A regional director of the NLRB is expected to decide in a few weeks whether to schedule a new election. NLRB officials did not immediately respond to NPR’s inquiry on Monday.
In a high-profile vote in April, workers in Bessemer, Alabama, voted more than two to one against unionization, delivering a crushing defeat to the largest union campaign among American workers at Amazon. The vote caught the attention of the nation, including President Biden and celebrities as well. This vote was taken by correspondence due to concerns related to the pandemic; more than half of the warehouse staff voted.
“Our employees had the chance to be heard in a noisy time when all kinds of voices weighed in the national debate, and in the end, they voted overwhelmingly in favor of a direct link with their managers and the company. an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “Their voice needs to be heard first and foremost, and we plan to appeal to make sure that happens.”
The retail, wholesale and department store union, which competed to represent Bessemer workers, had filed a court challenge against the election and charges of unfair labor practices against Amazon, which the company denied. The National Industrial Relations Council held a hearing before the Hearing Officer recommended a new election.
RWDSU Chairman Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement. “Amazon’s behavior throughout the electoral process was despicable. Amazon cheated, they got caught and they are held accountable.”
A major controversy concerned a new mailbox in the warehouse’s private parking lot which Amazon said was installed by the US Postal Service to make voting “convenient, secure and private.” But the placement of the mailbox inside an Amazon tent right next to the workplace made many workers question whether the company was trying to monitor the vote.
“Amazon [facility] is being watched everywhere, “Emmit Ashford, a pro-union Bessemer warehouse worker, said at the NLRB hearing in May.” You assume everything can be seen. “
Postal services manager Jay Smith, who works as a liaison for large clients like Amazon, said he was surprised to see the corporate branding tent around the mailbox as the company appeared have found a way around his explicit instructions not to physically place anything. on the mailbox.
“I didn’t want to see anything else around that box indicating that it was a (polling place),” he said during the hearing.
But Smith and other USPS officials also said no one at Amazon was given keys to access outgoing mail, or in this case, ballots. A pro-union Amazon worker told the hearing he saw security guards working for Amazon open the mailbox.
The hearing provided a better understanding of Amazon’s anti-union tactics. A Bessemer worker testified that during mandatory meetings at the warehouse, managers said the facility could shut down if staff voted to unionize. Other workers said they were told the union would waste their dues on vacations and luxury cars.
Unions are a big presence at Amazon in Europe, but the company has so far pushed back organizing efforts in the United States. The Bessemer election was the first union vote since 2014. The Teamsters passed a resolution in June that would prioritize its organizing campaign on Amazon.
With a booming warehouse workforce, Amazon has become the second-largest private employer in the United States behind Walmart, with more than 950,000 employees nationwide this spring.
Editor’s Note: Amazon is one of the recent financial backers of NPR.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/08/02/1014632356/amazon-alabama-warehouse-workers-may-get-to-vote-again-on-union
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]