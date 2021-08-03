Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares August 2021 Distribution | Company





ATLANTA – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 2, 2021– Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (the Fund), a closed-end fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FINS, today declared a distribution of $ 0.1085 per share for the month of August 2021 The registration date for the distribution is August 17, 2021 and the payment date is August 31, 2021. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on August 16, 2021. The Fund seeks to pay a distribution at a rate that reflects the net investment income actually earned. A portion of each distribution may be deemed to be paid from sources other than net investment income, including, but not limited to, a short-term capital gain, a long-term capital gain, or a redemption. of capital. As required by Section 19 (a) of the Investment Companies Act 1940, a notice will be distributed to shareholders in the event that part of a monthly distribution is derived from sources other than investment income. net not distributed. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of such distributions will depend on the investment experience of the Fund during its financial year and will be made after the end of the financial year of the Fund. The Fund will send investors a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year which will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. ABOUT FINS Led by the experienced Angel Oaks financial services team, FINS invests primarily in community bank debt as well as selective opportunities in non-bank financial services debt. Under normal circumstances, at least 50% of the debt investments of FINS deposit-taking institutions are rated by the public or, if unrated, rated as quality by Angel Oak. ABOUT ANGEL OAK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC Angel Oak Capital Advisors is an investment management firm focused on providing compelling fixed income investment solutions to its clients. Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak Capital Advisors seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team seeks out the best opportunities in fixed income securities, with a specialization in mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured credit. Information about the Fund and Angel Oak Capital Advisors is available at www.angeloakcapital.com. Past performance is neither indicative nor a guarantee of future results. Investors should carefully consider the investment objective and policies, risk considerations, fees and current expenses of an investment before investing. For more information, please contact your investment representative or Destra Capital Advisors LLC at 877.855.3434. 2021 Angel Oak Capital Advisors, who is the investment advisor of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005738/en/ CONTACT: Randy Chrisman Chief Marketing Officer, Angel Oak Capital Advisors Email: [email protected] Office: 404-953-4969 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL BANKING SERVICES SOURCE: Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 02/08/2021 16:30 / DISC: 02/08/2021 16:32 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005738/en

