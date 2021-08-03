Sullivan Discusses Liability Of Chinese US Listed Companies And Infrastructure Bill On CNBC Squawk Box

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) spoke with Becky Quick and Joe Kernen on CNBC Scream Box this morning about his letter, with Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), to US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler on behalf of US investors urging the SEC to enforce transparency requirements for Chinese companies listed on the United States stock exchanges. Senator Sullivan’s request follows the recent Initial Public Offering (IPO) by Chinese ride-hailing company Didi and subsequent enforcement action by the Communist Party of China (CCP) that still trickle down to the entire stock market. President Gensler said publicly on Friday that the SEC would increase oversight of Chinese companies seeking to be listed on U.S. stock exchanges.

Quick and Kernen also asked Senator Sullivan if he supports the bipartisan infrastructure bill recently announced in the US Senate, or President Joe Biden’s $ 3.5 trillion additional spending bill.

TRANSCRIPTION

Quick: The US government seeks to shed light on Chinese companies that are listed here in America. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler presented new information his agency will be researching on Friday. This follows China’s recent crackdown on education and tech companies, including rideshare company Didi immediately after it went public here in the United States. Last week, a group of senators, including our next guest, called on the SEC to tighten the transparency of Chinese companies. Joining us right now is Republican Senator from Alaska Dan Sullivan. Senator, thank you for being here. First, let’s talk a bit about the terms here. China has cracked down. This has caused a lot of volatility in stock prices and you think US investors are in danger. What did you tell the SEC?

Sullivan: We wrote to the president, then I spoke to him over the weekend. But I think that question, the Didi question, raises issues of investor risk, certainly, investor protection issues. But it also highlights other, broader strategic issues between the United States and China. But on the question of investor risk, I don’t think our investors fully understand, when they buy a Chinese company on an American stock exchange, what they are actually buying. It is almost always an offshore shell company – no equity capital – which is subject to the whims of the Chinese Communist Party. This is what you buy. I don’t think a lot of our pension funds understand that. I was happy to see that in the guidance that President Gensler released on Friday he said they were going to focus a lot more on what are called these issues, the issues of variable interest entities, VIEs. , and that they’re going to focus on a lot more on those, and that’s important.

Quick: It’s a mouthful and it’s definitely something we’ve been watching too. Didi, for example, raised $ 4 billion. Most were from American investors. Do you think the advice we heard from the SEC from Gary Gensler on Friday goes far enough?

Sullivan: I’m glad they’re focusing on it. And the other thing that I told him about, and that we put in our letter, is that he needs to fully and swiftly enforce the foreign corporation liability law. It was a bipartisan bill passed unanimously in the Senate and House last December. And it’s a simple invoice. He says if you are a Chinese company listed on an American stock exchange and you don’t go through the same audits as a US company listed on American stock exchanges, then you are going to be delisted. You have three years to do so. I very much doubt they will. This bill also requires disclosure of these Chinese companies’ ties to the Chinese Communist Party (and) the military. It will be very interesting to see if they actually undertake these audits that US companies listed on the US stock exchanges must do and, if they don’t, they should be deregistered and that is what the SEC is going to focus on. They have to do it quickly. I believe the time is already running for this bill. That gives them three years and, you know, Becky, oddly enough, the Senate is very focused on that. In June, we passed a bill that actually said the clock should be two years, and that was unanimous in the Senate as well.

Quick: Is there a scenario where you would like to see a list of Chinese companies on the US stock exchanges? Because what you have laid out is something that hardly any of them come across.

Sullivan: This is a very simple requirement. If you are going to be listed on a US stock exchange, you should be subject to the same rules as a US company listed on a US stock exchange. It is not at all to ask for much in fact. It’s been almost two decades since we looked away to allow these companies to do so. And, remember, investors are probably not sure what they are getting when they invest in these companies listed on the US stock exchanges. They don’t get any equity in the business at all. The other thing is, I think that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are other requirements for US companies, say, for example, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which in my opinion is that we should subject Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges to these same requirements. We will level the playing field for what other US listed companies must do. I just think it’s a matter of fairness and equal opportunity.

cores: Hey, senator, do you support the bipartite infrastructure plan?

Sullivan: Joe, I was a “no” on both votes to proceed with the bill. And the simple reason I told my constituents in Alaska was because there was no bill. There was no text message and we finally got a text message last night. I’ll dig this out with my team. In fact, I’m already doing it and I’m going to look for some important questions. One issue that is being overlooked is the importance of licensing reform in this law. This is a question close to my heart. In America, it takes almost nine years to authorize a bridge, nine to 19 years to authorize and build a highway. We had a gold mine in Alaska — it took 20 years to license it. You could have a $ 10 trillion infrastructure bill, and if you don’t fix America’s flawed authorization system, you won’t be able to deploy that capital. This question is really important to me. You may have seen the Business Roundtable issue a statement basically saying: Serious licensing reform could bring up to $ 400 billion in private capital into infrastructure. I’ll dig, but until last night we had no bill to read.

cores: Senator Romney said the $ 3.5 trillion bill would come both ways. I don’t know if — obviously you don’t know what Speaker Pelosi is thinking, but does that make sense to you? That you might as well be doing good things in a bipartisan way? I speak for Senator Romney and, because you can’t, it has nothing to do with the $ 3.5 trillion in follow-up. Are you OK with that?

Sullivan: I see them separately, but you have heard President Pelosi, she sees them as linked together. You were talking about inflation in your last segment. Between the American Recovery Act – it was two trillion (dollars), purely partisan – in February, and, if they are talking (about) 3.5 trillion (dollars), we are talking about more than five trillion (dollars) of partisan expenses. And, if President Powell or others don’t think it’s going to fuel inflation, I don’t know what will. I have a huge problem with this bill. Whether or not they’re related, I think that will be part of the discussion here. Most people want physical infrastructure. My condition certainly needs it. But the reckless spending that you see now on behalf of Democrats is going to do real damage to our long-term interests and our economy. And I think that’s going to continue to fuel inflation.

Quick: Senator, you said you would like to see the actual spending on infrastructure. You said you were going through the bill, but if it doesn’t contain the license changes that you talked about, will that prevent you from voting for this bill?

Sullivan: I’m going to look at all aspects of this, what it does for my state, what we need in terms of infrastructure in our country. We certainly need it. But, to me, it’s an often overlooked component of infrastructure. Allowing seems wobbly. It is actually quite important. I pressed our Republican negotiators from day one and I will be very interested to see how far it has gone. I’ll tell you this: Democrats have almost no interest in this issue. The only good thing that came out of here, if there is good licensing reform, I can guarantee it’s almost exclusively driven by the Republicans negotiating this bill.

Quick: Senator, I want to thank you for your time today. It is good to see you.

Sullivan: Thanks, Becky. Thanks, Joe.

