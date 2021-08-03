Business
Stock markets likely to be cautious; Bharti, Adani Enterprise, Vodafone in brief
MUMBAI: Indian stock markets are expected to be cautious on Tuesday as trends from SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for domestic benchmarks. On Monday, the Sensex BSE closed at 52,950.63, up 363.79 points or 0.69%. The Nifty closed at 15,885.15, up 122.10 points or 0.77%.
Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as the Delta coronavirus variant spread to key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, shaking investor confidence.
Trade in Asia faced a weaker lead from Wall Street after investors there considered the impact the growing number of global cases of Delta could have on global economic growth.
In Asia, the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific equities excluding Japan fell 0.40% at the start of the session. The Japanese Nikkei was down 0.85% at the start of trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.83%.
In China, the spread of the Delta variant from the mainland coast to its inland cities has prompted authorities to implement strict epidemic control measures to bring the outbreak under control.
Adding to this negative sentiment is continued investor concern over increasing Chinese official regulation in sectors ranging from tech, fintech and education.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.28%, the S&P 500 lost 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.06%.
Back home, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Dabur India, Tata Consumer Products, Godrej Consumer Products, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India and IIFL Wealth Management are among the key companies expected to report their results. of the June quarter. today.
Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL), the 50/50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd and Wilmar International Ltd and owner of the Fortune brand of edible oils, filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) on Monday for its initial public offering (IPO) proposed. Adani Enterprises, a flagship company of the Adani Group, said in a discussion paper.
The chairman of the Aditya Birla group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, has proposed to transfer the entire ownership of the group in Vodafone Idea Ltd to the government in a last-ditch effort to prevent the cash-strapped telecommunications company from collapsing.
Tata Motors on Monday announced a slight increase in the prices of all its passenger vehicles offered on the Indian automotive market, effective Tuesday (August 3). Although no official reason has been attributed for the decision to increase prices, increasing input costs have been cited by the company in the recent past. However, there is price protection on all retail businesses until August 31st.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 5.5 basis points to 1.1839% in afternoon trading, continuing a downtrend since spring.
The yield hit 1.151%, the lowest since July 20, shortly after an Institute for Supply Management report showed U.S. manufacturing growth in July slowed for the second month. consecutive.
In U.S. trade, crude oil fell between 3.3% and 3.6%, which Commonwealth Bank analysts said was the result of the Delta variant being seen as an obstacle to the recovery of demand for oil. “
Oil did start to rise slightly at the start of Asian trading, however.
US crude rose 0.31% to $ 71.46 per barrel. Brent crude was 0.32% at $ 73.15 a barrel. Gold was slightly lower.
Spot gold was trading down 0.1% at $ 1,812.4352 an ounce.
(Reuters contributed to the story)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-markets-likely-to-be-cautious-bharti-adani-enterprise-vodafone-in-focus-11627958289667.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]