Stock markets likely to be cautious; Bharti, Adani Enterprise, Vodafone in brief

MUMBAI: Indian stock markets are expected to be cautious on Tuesday as trends from SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for domestic benchmarks. On Monday, the Sensex BSE closed at 52,950.63, up 363.79 points or 0.69%. The Nifty closed at 15,885.15, up 122.10 points or 0.77%.

Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as the Delta coronavirus variant spread to key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, shaking investor confidence.

Trade in Asia faced a weaker lead from Wall Street after investors there considered the impact the growing number of global cases of Delta could have on global economic growth.

In Asia, the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific equities excluding Japan fell 0.40% at the start of the session. The Japanese Nikkei was down 0.85% at the start of trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.83%.

In China, the spread of the Delta variant from the mainland coast to its inland cities has prompted authorities to implement strict epidemic control measures to bring the outbreak under control.

Adding to this negative sentiment is continued investor concern over increasing Chinese official regulation in sectors ranging from tech, fintech and education.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.28%, the S&P 500 lost 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.06%.

Back home, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Dabur India, Tata Consumer Products, Godrej Consumer Products, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India and IIFL Wealth Management are among the key companies expected to report their results. of the June quarter. today.

Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL), the 50/50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd and Wilmar International Ltd and owner of the Fortune brand of edible oils, filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) on Monday for its initial public offering (IPO) proposed. Adani Enterprises, a flagship company of the Adani Group, said in a discussion paper.

The chairman of the Aditya Birla group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, has proposed to transfer the entire ownership of the group in Vodafone Idea Ltd to the government in a last-ditch effort to prevent the cash-strapped telecommunications company from collapsing.

Tata Motors on Monday announced a slight increase in the prices of all its passenger vehicles offered on the Indian automotive market, effective Tuesday (August 3). Although no official reason has been attributed for the decision to increase prices, increasing input costs have been cited by the company in the recent past. However, there is price protection on all retail businesses until August 31st.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 5.5 basis points to 1.1839% in afternoon trading, continuing a downtrend since spring.

The yield hit 1.151%, the lowest since July 20, shortly after an Institute for Supply Management report showed U.S. manufacturing growth in July slowed for the second month. consecutive.

In U.S. trade, crude oil fell between 3.3% and 3.6%, which Commonwealth Bank analysts said was the result of the Delta variant being seen as an obstacle to the recovery of demand for oil. “

Oil did start to rise slightly at the start of Asian trading, however.

US crude rose 0.31% to $ 71.46 per barrel. Brent crude was 0.32% at $ 73.15 a barrel. Gold was slightly lower.

Spot gold was trading down 0.1% at $ 1,812.4352 an ounce.

