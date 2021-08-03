SGX Nifty, Global Indices, and Other Things to Know Before Stock Market Opens

Indian indices started the week on a higher note with the Sensex closing at 52,950.63, up 363.79 or 0.69%, and the Nifty at 15,885.15, up 122.10 points or 0.77% Monday. Real estate outperformed while computer, auto and PSU banks were the main winners.

Things to know before the market opens –

Wall Street: US stocks closed mixed on Wall Street on Monday after a choppy trading day. The S&P 500 closed lower after being slightly higher for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.31 points while the Nasdaq rose.

Stocks initially applauded U.S. senators’ announcement on Sunday of about $ 1 trillion in proposed infrastructure stimulus. These factors helped push the S&P 500 Index to near an all-time high on Monday morning, but the indices eventually retreated.

Asian markets: Asian stocks were flat Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks fell and Treasury yields retreated amid fears the economic recovery from the pandemic would lose momentum, Bloomberg reported. Shares fell slightly in Japan and Australia and rose in South Korea.

Oil price: Oil stabilized above $ 71 a barrel as investors assessed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant. West Texas Intermediate was up 0.4% after falling 3.6% on Monday, the biggest loss in two weeks.

Prices fell on Monday amid weak Chinese manufacturing data, while worries about global growth also weighed on US stocks even as Asian and European stock markets rose.

SGX Nifty: SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for the Indian stock markets today. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty which is traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered the earliest indication of the opening of Indian markets.

Profits today: Adani Enterprise, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Dabur, Bank of India are among the companies due to report profits on Tuesday.

(With contributions from agencies)

