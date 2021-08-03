GE stock is now trading at $ 100, but the company’s turnaround efforts still have a way to go

Yes, GE’s long-awaited turnaround is starting to take shape, with the latest evidence appearing in last week’s quarterly results that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

But that’s not why the price of GE shares rose from $ 13 on Friday to over $ 100 on Monday. In reality, the real value of the company has hardly changed. Its market capitalization remains at around $ 110 billion, roughly where it was when CEO Larry Culp took office in October 2018 with a mandate to clean up the finances of the Boston-based company and to improve the price of its shares for a long time.

Since then, Culp has reduced GE’s debt, improved its workflow, and changed the corporate culture. It all takes time.

What Culp has done here to raise the share price is something different: he designed a 1 for 8 stock pool, a move he announced in march and which shareholders approved in May. This procedure went into effect after the market closed on Friday, combining eight common shares of GE into one share and resulting in a proportional increase in price.

Consolidations of shares are rare for a company the size of a GE. They are usually deployed by small, struggling companies, in the hope of avoiding being bounced off a stock exchange with a minimum price requirement. In these cases, a reverse split can save time for avoid a dreaded delisting.

This is not what is at stake here. Instead, GE insists it wants its share price to be more in line with that of its large industrial peers who have comparable market capitalization. Think Honeywell or 3M, old-school manufacturers whose shares trade in triple digits, or Raytheon, whose stock price is close to $ 90 and is perhaps the most GE-like company in the world. Massachusetts in terms of size and scope.

GE executives say the share consolidation reflects the transformation of the business, initiated before Culps’ days but accelerated under his leadership, to become leaner, more focused and easier to understand for investors. In recent years, GE has divested its oil and gas, train engine and lighting businesses to name a few. It’s saying goodbye to aircraft rental. GE Capital, the once high-flying financial arm, is dying out. The conglomerate now consists of four parts: healthcare, aviation, electricity and renewables.

But GE has never adjusted its number of shares to account for all this thinning and simplification. Culp noted at the EG’s annual meeting in May that the company had nearly 9 million shares outstanding, the highest of any company its size in the Standard & Poor 500.

Reducing that number, and raising the share price accordingly, could help isolate GE from the kind of volatility that has plagued various companies that have been plagued by day traders on Robinhood and other investment platforms in recent months. retail, said Nick Heymann, analyst at investment bank William Blair & Co. Meanwhile, the higher price could help GE court more long-term institutional investors, he said, in particular fund managers who might be interested in GE’s efforts to move power generation away from traditional carbon. hot springs.

Then there are GE skeptics such as Peter Cohan, a professor of management at Babson College and a GE investor for years. (Perhaps some of his skeptics were behind the nearly 3% drop in GE shares on Monday, the first day of trading at the new price.) Cohan sees the stock split as mere flimflam, an absurd exercise that probably isn’t even worth the trouble. the relatively low expense. Smart investors know the value hasn’t changed, he said. They also know that the company is still worth less than a quarter of its value at its peak in 2000, in the last days of the Jack Welch era.

For others, the reverse split is irrelevant. Morningstar analyst Joshua Aguilar upped his estimate of the company’s value last week, not because of the pending reverse split, but because GE beat expectations with its second quarter results on Tuesday. In particular, Aguilar cited improvements in the once struggling power division, which he said reported its best operating profit margin in four years.

Following the good quarter, GE Tuesday raised its cash flow outlook for the year, to a range of $ 3.5 billion to $ 5 billion, from $ 2.5 billion to $ 4.5 billion. Such a change would normally send stocks skyward, but the stock barely moved.

You cannot blame the investors for the apparent mistrust. GE had been in tears in 2019 as Culps’ turnaround efforts began to take hold after years of trouble. Then COVID-19 brought the aviation division of GE, the former cash cow, to a standstill in the spring of 2020. The stock plunged again.

Since those dark days, market capitalization has essentially doubled after Culp busted contingency plans and slashed spending in the jet engine industry to account for the slowdown in air travel.

Many questions remain. When will international flights get back on track? Will GE eventually part ways with its healthcare division? How much will the wider switch to green power help GE and how much will it hurt?

Culp will likely need to answer these questions, and more, to drive the company’s stock price significantly. He has a huge paycheck waiting for him if he can succeed, not to mention the legacy of accomplishing what could end up being one of the toughest turnarounds in company history.

Culp didn’t expect a pandemic to happen when he agreed take work in 2018. But he never thought it would be easy, either.

A consolidation of shares is one thing. But restoring the value of GEs, if not their place in the pantheon of American companies, is quite another thing.

Jon Chesto can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @jonchesto.