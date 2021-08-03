Li Auto Inc. launches a global offer

BEIJING, China, Aug 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI) (Li Auto or the Company), an NEV automaker in China, today announced the launch of its global offering (l ‘Global Offer) of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which includes a public offering in Hong Kong of initially 10,000,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing August 3, 2021 Hong Kong time ( the Hong Kong public offer) and an international offer of 90,000,000 initially of Class A ordinary shares from today (the International Offer) and double primary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited (the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) under the 2015 stock code.

The shares of the Company’s US custodian (ADS), each representing two Class A common shares of the Company, will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq). Investors in the Global Offer will only be able to purchase Class A ordinary shares and will not be able to take delivery of ADS. When listing Class A common shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Class A common shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be fully fungible with ADSs listed on the Nasdaq.

The initial number of Class A ordinary shares under the Hong Kong Public Offer and the International Offer represent respectively 10% and 90% of the total number of Class A ordinary shares initially available under the the global offer, subject to reallocation and over-allocation. Subject to the level of oversubscription within the framework of the Hong Kong public offering and in accordance with the clawback mechanism, as described in the Hong Kong prospectus to be issued by the Company in Hong Kong on August 3, 2021, the total number of Class A common shares available under the Hong Kong public offering could be adjusted up to a maximum of 50,000,000 Class A common shares, representing 50% of the Class A common shares initially available as part of the global offer. In addition, the Company intends to grant the international underwriters an over-allotment option to require the Company to issue up to 15,000,000 additional Class A common shares under the international offer, representing 15% of the total number of Class A ordinary shares initially available. as part of the overall offer.

The offering price for the Hong Kong public offering (the Hong Kong offering price) will not exceed HK $ 150.00 per Class A common share (the maximum Hong Kong offering price) , or US $ 19.29 per Class A common share (equivalent to $ 38.58 per ad). The bid price for the International Bid portion of the Global Bid (the International Bid Price) may be greater than or equal to the Hong Kong Maximum Bid Price. The Company will price the international offer on or around August 6, 2021 Hong Kong time, taking into account, among other factors, the closing price of ADS on the Nasdaq on the last trading day on or before 6 August 2021. and investor demand during the commercialization process. The final Hong Kong Offer Price will be set at the lower of the final International Offer Price and the Maximum Hong Kong Offer Price of HK $ 150.00 per Class A common share. The shares will be traded in lots. regular 100 class A ordinary shares.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Global Offering for research and development of technologies, platforms and future HPC BEV models, intelligent vehicle and autonomous driving technologies, and future EREV models; expansion of production capacity, retail stores, delivery and service centers, deployment of the HPC network, as well as marketing and promotion; and working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are the Joint Sponsors, Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookkeepers and Joint Leaders of the proposed Global Offering. UBS AG Hong Kong Branch is the financial advisor, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager for the proposed global offering.

The international placement is being effected only by way of a preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 2, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus included in an automatic pre-registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) of the United States on August 2. , 2021, which automatically entered into force upon filing. The registration statement on Form F-3 and the preliminary prospectus supplement are available on the SEC’s website at: http://www.sec.gov.

The proposed Global Offer is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that or when the Global Offer can be made, or as to the size or actual conditions of the Global Offer. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy any securities of the Company, nor will there be any offer or sale of such securities in any State. or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or other jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a prospectus (including as defined by the laws of Hong Kong) and potential investors should read the prospectus of the Company for detailed information about the Company and the proposed Global Offer, before proceeding. decide whether or not to invest in the Company. This press release has not been reviewed or approved by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.

The price of Class A common shares of the Company may be stabilized in accordance with the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). Details of the planned stabilization and how it will be regulated under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Hong Kong Law Chapter 571) will be set out in the Company’s Hong Kong prospectus dated August 3, 2021.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an NEV automobile manufacturer in China. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-end intelligent electric vehicles. Through its products and technology, the Company provides families with safe and convenient products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in the successful commercialization of EREVs in China. Its first and currently the only model on the market, Li ONE, is a large, premium six-seater electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced intelligent vehicle solutions. The company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and launched the Li ONE 2021 on May 25, 2021. As of July 31, 2021, the company has delivered more than 72,000 Li ONE. The Company relies on technology to create value for its users. It focuses its internal development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology and intelligent vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

Safe Harbor Declaration

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as will, expectation, anticipation, goals, future, intentions, plans, beliefs, estimates, probabilities and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans and expectations of Li Autos, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the following: Li Autos’ strategies, future business development, financial condition and results of ‘exploitation; Li Autos has limited operating history; the risks associated with extended range electric vehicles; Li Autos’ ability to develop, manufacture and deliver high quality vehicles that are attractive to customers; Li Autos’ ability to generate positive cash flow and earnings; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as intended; Li Autos ability to compete successfully; Li Autos’ ability to build its brand and resist negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Autos vehicles; Li Autos’ ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in documents filed by Li Autos with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

