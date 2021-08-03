Amazon union election results should be overturned due to misconduct, NLRB official recommends





The recommendation of an NLRB hearing officer, which has yet to be released by the NLRB, was conveyed in a press release by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which initiated the a union campaign that Amazon vigorously beat in April. The NLRB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The election, which took place by mail over a nearly two-month period due to the pandemic, garnered national attention, with celebrities, politicians – including President Joe Biden – and employees of others Amazon facilities providing public support to workers who are leading the organizing effort.

RWDSU filed formal objections with the NLRB after the vote count in April, alleging that Amazon’s conduct before and during the election prevented “an exercise of free and unconstrained choice by employees.” He asked the board of directors to “put the elections aside”.

Amazon AMZN In its statement, the RWDSU said the presiding officer had determinedviolated labor law and will recommend the annulment of the results and the holding of a second election.

In previous NLRB guidelines on the process, Amazon and the union will have the option to file exceptions. Then the NLRB Regional Director will make a decision on the matter. “Throughout the NLRB hearing, we heard compelling evidence of how Amazon attempted to illegally interfere with and intimidate workers as they sought to exercise their right to form a union. elections, ”RWDSU chairman Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement Monday. Responding to Monday’s news, an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement: “Our employees were fortunate enough to be heard during a noisy time when all types of voices weighed in on the national debate, and to By the end of the day, they voted overwhelmingly in favor of a direct link to their managers and the company. Their voice must be heard first, and we plan to appeal for that to happen. “ Several of the union’s objections focused on the mailbox Amazon set up earlier this year in the parking lot and urged employees to use it to mail their ballots. While union elections are usually held in person in the presence of NLRB officials, due to the pandemic, the NLRB has allowed postal voting, despite strong objections from Amazon. Ballots, which were mailed to the homes of eligible employees, could be dropped off in any USPS mailbox. The union had cried foul over Amazon’s new mailbox ahead of the results. Amazon, which has previously pushed back unions in the United States, has run an online and offline campaign to fight the campaign, including posting signs in restrooms and demanding workers attend group meetings. , called “captive audience meetings”, before the start of the election to express his anti-union position. In the final vote count, 1,798 warehouse workers voted against unionization while 738 voted for unionization. In a blog post after the election results, Amazon said, “It’s easy to predict the union will say Amazon won this election because we bullied the employees, but that’s not true. Our employees have heard many more anti-Amazon messages from the union, policymakers and the media. than they heard from us. And Amazon did not win, our employees chose to vote against joining a union. “

