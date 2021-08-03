UBS Announces Completion of Index Succession of Two ETNs | Company

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 2, 2021–

UBS AG today announced the completion of the Index succession process for the two exchange-traded notes highlighted in Table 1 below (the ETNs). In line with the previous announcement by UBS AG on April 26, 2021, from the close of business on July 30, 2021 (the effective date), the original underlying index of ETNs has been replaced. by a successor index, the MVIS Index of United States Business Development Companies (the index of successors). ETN names have also been updated to reflect the Successor Index.

Table 1

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus supplement for each of the ETRACS ETNs that are the subject of this communication.

In addition, the adjustments below were made after market close on the Effective Date.

ETN BDCZ:

– the level of the initial index of the ETN has been adjusted to be equal to the closing level of the index of the successor index on the effective date, multiplied by an adjustment factor. The adjustment factor was equal to the Initial Index Level divided by the Initial Index Closing Level on the Effective Date.

– the level of the adjusted initial index of the ETN is 692.808593

ETN BDCX:

– the last closing level of the ETN reset index has been adjusted to be equal to the closing level of the index of the successor index on the effective date

– the adjusted closing level of the ETN’s last reset index is 536.663

UBS has been advised by its tax advisor that the change in the index referenced by the ETNs should not trigger a disposition of the ETNs for US federal income tax purposes and, therefore, an ETN holder should not. not be subject to US federal income. tax consequences of such a change. UBS does not provide tax advice to ETN holders and such holders should consult their tax advisers regarding the tax treatment of ETNs.

About the Wells Fargo Business Development Companies Index

The Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index was a free float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that aimed to measure the performance of all business development companies (BDCs) that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE AMEX) or NASDAQ and meet market capitalization and other eligibility requirements. To qualify as a BDC, the company must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and have elected to be regulated as a BDC under the Investment Companies Act of 1940 (Act of 1940) . The original index was released publicly from January 2011 and has no live performance history prior to that date.

About the MVIS Index of Business Development Companies in the United States

The MVIS US Business Development Companies Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid companies that are treated as Business Development Companies (BDCs) and are incorporated in the United States. United. To qualify as a BDC, a company must be incorporated under the law and have its principal place of business in the United States, be registered with the SEC, and have elected to be regulated as a BDC under the 1940 law. . The Successor Index was publicly released from August 4, 2011 and has no live performance history prior to that date.

About ETRACS

ETN ETRACS are senior unsecured bonds issued by UBS AG, traded on NYSE Arca and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETN ETRACS is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of all or part of investors’ capital, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed a coupon or distribution amount under theAND N. We invite you to read the more detailed explanation of the risks described under Risk Factors in the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETN ETRACS.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and its supplements) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the securities offerings to which this communication relates. Before investing, you should read the prospectus, as well as the applicable prospectus supplement to fully understand the terms of the securities and other considerations which are important in making a decision to invest in ETRACS. The applicable offer document for each ETRACS can be obtained by clicking on the name of the ETN in the table above. You can also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Offer-related securities are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to high net worth, institutional and corporate clients around the world, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS’s strategy is centered on our world-leading wealth management business and our leading universal bank in Switzerland, reinforced by Asset Management and Investment Bank. The bank focuses on companies that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have attractive long-term structural growth or profitability prospects.

UBS is present in all of the world’s major financial centers. It has offices in more than 50 regions and sites, with approximately 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 68,000 people worldwide. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This document is published by UBS AG and / or one of its subsidiaries and / or one of its affiliates (“UBS”). The products and services mentioned in this document may not be available to residents of certain jurisdictions. A previous performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please see the restrictions for the product or service in question for more information. The US securities business is conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker / dealer. Member of SIPC ( http://www.sipc.org/ ).

ETN ETRACS are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering documents. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETN ETRACS offering) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) for the offering to which this communication to be related to. Before investing, you should read these and any other documents UBS has filed with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to which this communication relates. You can obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the applicable prospectus supplement by calling toll-free (+ 1-877-387 2275). In the United States, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage and M&A advisory activities are carried out by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker / dealer which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UBS AG, member of the New York Stock Exchange and other major exchanges, and member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker / dealer affiliated with UBS Securities LLC.

The ETRACS MVIS Business Development Companies Index ETN and the ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MVIS BDC Index ETN (ETN) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Market Vectors Index Solutions GmbH (Licensor) and the Licensor does not makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, to the owners of the ETNs or to any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities in general or in ETNs in particular or the ability of the MVIS US Business Development Companies Index to track the performance of the US BDC market. ETNs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Market Vectors Index Solutions GmbH (Licensor) and the Licensor makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, to the owners of the ETNs or to any member of the public regarding the advisability of ” investing in securities in general or ETNs in particular or the ability of the MVIS US Business Development Companies index to track the performance of the US BDC market.

UBS expressly prohibits redistribution or reproduction of this material in whole or in part without the prior written permission of UBS and UBS accepts no liability for the actions of third parties in this regard.

UBS 2021. The key symbol, UBS and ETRACS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Other marks may be registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

1 Individual investors should ask their broker / advisor / custodian to call us or should call with their broker / advisor / custodian.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005772/en/

CONTACT: Media

Christina aquilina

1-212-713-4488

[email protected] Contact Institutional Investor1

+ 1-877-387 2275

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL BANKING SERVICES

SOURCE: UBS SA

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 02/08/2021 17:17 / DISC: 02/08/2021 17:17

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005772/en