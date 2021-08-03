Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico announces the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

The News MarketWatch service was not involved in the creation of this content.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, August 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) – GUADALAJARA, Mexico, August 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, SAB de CV, (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company Or “GAP”) announced the following:

In accordance with a resolution adopted by our Board of Directors on July 28, 2021 and in accordance with Articles 180, 181, 182 and other applicable Articles of the General Mexican Law on Commercial Companies and Article 35 of the Articles of Association of the Company, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, SAB de CV, invites its shareholders to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings to be held on September 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. respectively at the Midtown Ballroom 3, of the Hilton Hotel, located at Av. Lopez Mateos 2405 -300, Colonel Italia Providencia, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, to discuss the following:

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MEETING PROGRAM

Proposal to increase the maximum amount allocated to the buyback of Company shares or credit instruments representing these shares by an additional Ps. 2,000,000,000.00 (TWO BILLION PESOS 00/100 MN) in addition to Ps. 3,000,000,000.00 (THREE BILLION PESOS 00/100 MN) amount of the buyback previously approved at the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of April 27, 2021. This amount is to be exercised within 12 months following April 27, 2021, in accordance with article 56, section IV of the Mexican law on the securities market. Appointment and designation of special delegates to appear before a notary to formalize the resolutions adopted at the meeting. Adoption of the resolutions deemed necessary or opportune, to carry out the decisions adopted in relation to the previous items of the agenda.

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

MEETING PROGRAM

Proposal to reduce the Company’s equity by Ps. 7.80 (SEVEN PESOS 80/100 MN) per share outstanding and payable within 12 (TWELVE) months of its approval, and, as a consequence of this reduction, the necessary modification of Article Six of the Company’s articles of association. Proposal to modify the Company’s articles of association in relation to the operating rules of the Acquisitions Committee, in particular article 29, as follows: Allow the Board of Directors to appoint an alternate member to the owner member appointed by Series B shareholders to this committee. Update the threshold amount that must be approved by the Procurement Committee to be contracted, relating to fractions 2), 3) and 6), from US $ 400,000.00 (FOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND US DOLLARS) to 600,000.00 US $ (SIX HUNDRED THOUSAND US DOLLARS). Proposal to add to Article 21 of the Company’s bylaws the possibility of holding Board meetings electronically or virtually, in addition to physical meetings. Appointment and designation of special delegates to appear before a notary to formalize the resolutions adopted at the meeting. Adoption of the resolutions deemed necessary or opportune, to carry out the decisions adopted in relation to the previous items of the agenda.

Shareholders are reminded that in accordance with Article 36 of the Company’s bylaws, only shareholders registered in the Company’s share register as holders of one or more Company shares will be admitted to Company shareholders’ meetings. , and they will be admitted only if they have obtained an admission card. The share register will be closed three (3) working days before the date of the meeting.

In order to attend the meeting, at least one (1) business day before the meeting: (i) shareholders must deposit with the Company their share certificates, their shares or a deposit receipt for shares of SD Indeval Institucion para el Deposito de Valores, SA de CV (“Indeval”) or a local or foreign financial institution, and (ii) brokerage firms and other depositors of Indeval must submit a list containing the name, l address, nationality and number of shares of the shareholders they will represent at the meeting. In exchange for these documents, the Company will issue, in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, an admission card and / or the forms required under Article 49, Section III of the Mexican Securities Market Law to be represented. To attend the meeting, shareholders must present the admission card and / or the corresponding form.

The shares deposited for admission to these meetings will not be returned until after the meetings, by means of proof which will be given to the shareholder or his proxy.

Shareholders may be represented at meetings by any person designated by a proxy signed before two witnesses or otherwise authorized by law. However, with regard to the share capital of the Company traded on a stock exchange, the agent (s) can only verify their identity via the Company’s forms. These will be made available to all shareholders, including stockbrokers, for the period specified in Article 173 of the General Mexican Law on Commercial Companies.

Following the publication of this announcement, all shareholders and their legal representatives will have free and immediate access to all information and documents relating to each of the subjects listed on the agenda of the meetings, as well as to all the forms of proxy which must be presented by the persons representing the shareholders. . These documents will be available at the Company’s offices located at Av. Mariano Otero # 1249-B, 6e Floor, Col. Rinconada del Bosque, Guadalajara, Jalisco 44530 or in Arquimedes # 19, 4e Floor, Col. Bosque de Chapultepec, 11580, Alcaldia Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, Mexico 11580. Shareholders are encouraged to contact the Company if they require additional information.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, SAB de CV (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout the Pacific region of Mexico, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other towns: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. As of February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, SL, which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement to operate Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements which are not historical facts and are based on the current opinion and estimates of management regarding future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as regards the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of major operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and factors or trends affecting the financial condition, liquidity or operating results are examples of forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the events, trends or expected results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions and operating factors. Any change in these assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with article 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley law of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has established a “Alert launcher” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activity that may involve criminal behavior or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The website is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . The GAP audit committee will be informed of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Infrared contacts: Saul Villarreal, CFO Alejandra Soto, IRO and Head of Corporate Finance Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] / + 52-33-3880-1100 ext 20294

