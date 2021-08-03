BP to Buy $ 1.4 Billion in Shares as Rising Oil Prices Boost Profits | PA





BP to offer shareholders a $ 1.4 billion (1 billion) windfall through share buybacks and has pledged to increase its dividend by 4% per year until 2025 after predicting a near-term increase world oil prices before falling more quickly than expected to a low level. carbon energy. Rising global oil prices helped BP to achieve underlying profit of $ 2.8 billion for the three months ending June, up sharply from a loss of $ 6.68 billion at the same quarter last year when Covid-19 crippled the oil industry. BP plans to use the healthier first-half cash flow to begin repurchasing $ 1.4 billion of shares, and will continue with $ 1 billion buybacks each quarter alongside 4% dividend growth through year until the middle of the decade. BP also increased its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents for the second quarter, after halving it to 5.25 cents in July 2020. The company, which is in a one-year plan to move from an oil major to an integrated energy company, announced shareholder softeners after raising its oil price forecast for the rest of the decade and giving it lowered over the longer term as governments pick up the pace. towards their climate goals. BP shares rose 2.7% early in Tuesday’s trading to 297.5p, making it the biggest rise in the FTSE 100. Royal Dutch Shell, which has proposed less ambitious climate targets, last week increased its dividend by nearly 40% and launched share buybacks worth $ 2 billion. BP expects the price of Brent crude to average $ 60 per barrel over the remainder of the year, up from its previous forecast of $ 55 per barrel, and remain at that level until the end of the year. end of the decade to reflect short-term supply constraints in the global market. . It has downgraded its long-term oil price forecast to an average of $ 55 per barrel by 2040 and $ 45 per barrel by 2050, as company management expects an acceleration. the pace of transition to a low-carbon economy. BP has identified around $ 33 billion worth of oil and gas projects that could be adversely affected by another downward revision to its long-term oil price forecast, and warned that there were a significant risk of reversals of depreciation or charges as a result. BP chief executive Bernard Looney last year pledged to increase low-carbon investments eightfold by 2025 and tenfold by 2030, while cutting back on fossil fuel production from the company by 40% from 2019 levels as part of its plan to reinvent BP as a network. zero carbon company by 2050. Sign up for the daily Business Today email The oil company has built a 21 gigawatt (GW) pipeline of renewable energy projects, including plans for two large offshore wind farms in UK waters, and has divested $ 10 billion in oil and gas assets. We have taken a year to implement BP’s strategy to become an integrated energy company and we are making good progress in delivering another quarter of strong performance while investing in the future in a disciplined manner, Looney said. This shows that we continue to perform while transforming BP by generating value for our shareholders today while transitioning the business for the future, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/aug/03/bp-buy-shares-oil-price-profits-forecasts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos