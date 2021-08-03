The Vineyard Gazette – Martha’s Vineyard News

Critically Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales are increasing their presence in waters south of Marthas Vineyard, including vast expanses of ocean slated for wind power development, according to recent study .

Conducted by scientists from NOAA Fisheries, the New England Aquarium and the Center for Coastal Studies using aerial survey data from 2011 to 2019, the study found that 327 unique right whales were spotted in the waters of the southern New England, making the region a crucial location. habitat for a species on the brink of extinction.

Scientists estimate the North Atlantic right whale population at less than 400 specimens in total, including around 100 breeding females.

Meanwhile, the study comes just as the country’s first industrial-scale offshore wind farm, Vineyard Wind 1, has obtained federal approvals and is expected to go live by 2023, launching an offshore wind industry. emerging which could lead to the construction of hundreds of subsea wind turbines in the region.

According to Vineyard Wind, the project will include 64 turbines about 15 miles south of Marthas Vineyard. Additional tenants in the area, including Mayflower Wind and a second Vineyard Wind project, would significantly increase the number of turbines.

In the study, scientists noted that the presence of right whales has been observed in the area south of the vineyard every month in recent years, with large gatherings occurring during winter and spring.

Between December and May, nearly a quarter of the right whale population could be present in the region, and individual whale residence time increased to 13 days during the period, the study said. Visual and acoustic monitoring, from in-flight surveys and photographs, showed consistent use of the area for wind power by one-third of the species, including 30 percent of breeding females.

The study was funded by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the federal agency responsible for authorizing offshore wind development, as well as the state’s Clean Energy Center.

Tim Cole, head of the aerial whale survey team at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center and co-author of the study, said in a statement that further studies were crucial given the species’ increased presence in the region.

Since a number of large commercial offshore wind energy projects are proposed off southern New England, the construction and operation of wind farms is relevant for the conservation of the species, said M Cole. Considerable uncertainty remains as to how development in the region might impact right whales as they become increasingly dependent on the region.

In an email to the Gazette, a spokesperson for Vineyard Wind said the company would continue to work hand-in-hand with regulators to protect the species.

This report is based on the science we have been engaged in and have been following closely for years and this information is included in our mitigation project, said spokesperson Andrew Doba. We have supported and will continue to support the application of good science throughout the development and operation of this first and future projects.

First documented in southern New England waters in April 2010, little was known about the presence or migration patterns of right whales until the last decade. But even though their total numbers have declined, scientists have noticed a slight increase in their presence to the south of the island, seeing it as an important foraging area, socializing habitat, and passageway as whales move towards south to breed or north during summer months.

Scientists noted that developing winds at sea could impact whales in a variety of ways, including increased vessel traffic, a leading cause of right whale mortality, as well as increased noise from the sea. ocean and habitat changes, potentially affecting plankton populations.

In 2019, Vineyard Wind signed an agreement with major conservation groups that, among other things, requires the company to cut back on construction of wind turbines during winter and early spring when right whales may be present in the area. , as well as reduce construction noise and undertake a whale monitoring program.

But with the recent study, scientists pushed for further mitigation efforts and, in the report, stressed the importance of balancing offshore wind development with the migratory needs of right whales.

The implementation of mitigation measures by all lease companies will be critical and should be continuously adapted and reassessed based on the use of the area by whales, Cole said in the statement. Given the large-scale changes in the species, various studies will be needed to understand potential changes in right whale distribution patterns and to inform appropriate strategies for future wind energy development.