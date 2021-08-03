Baffled investors fear nothing will be banned in China’s regulatory crackdown

The Tencent Games logo can be seen on its game on a mobile phone in this illustrative photo taken on August 3, 2021. REUTERS / Florence Lo / Illustration

Tencent quits after state media attack on online gaming

Semiconductor companies sold following regulator investigation

Investors hesitate on the next target

SHANGHAI / SINGAPORE, Aug. 3 (Reuters) – Baffled investors in China’s tech sector again rushed against regulators on Tuesday, fearing that a state media article comparing internet gambling to opium would signal a new front in the barrage of reviews directed against big deal.

The article was later amended to remove the reference to the historically charged opium, but, in conjunction with the initiation of an investigation into auto chip distributors, it upended still painful markets with a panic sale it a week ago.

Gaming social media giant Tencent (0700.HK) fell 6% and was briefly toppled from its mantle as Asia’s most valuable company, as semiconductor stocks fell as the movements seemed to unwind the authorities’ several day old promise with a calmer hand.

“This drip feed of ‘potential’ regulations is a tsunami of uncertainty,” said Richard Kramer, managing partner of Arete Research.

“People want to know when it’s time to buy, but there isn’t anything concrete in the rules to be found for a floor just yet.”

Shares of games company NetEase (9999.HK) fell nearly 8% on Tuesday as the losses were even larger for game developer XD Inc (2400.HK) which fell 8% and the company GMGE Technology Group Ltd (0302.HK) mobile games which fell nearly 14%.

China’s CSI All Shares Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment Index fell more than 6%.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said it had launched an investigation into auto chip distributors because it suspected prices were rising. Read more

The state media article that sparked Tuesday’s tech sale, published in the Economic Information Daily, mentioned a Tencent video game and called for more restrictions to fight children’s addiction to games it described. initially as “spiritual opium”. Read more

The outlet is affiliated with China’s largest state-run news agency, Xinhua. The article quickly disappeared from the newspaper’s website and WeChat – and Tencent’s shares rebounded a bit – and then reappeared later without the “spiritual opium” line.

It is not known why it was changed, although opium addiction is a sensitive topic in China where it was prevalent in the 19th century, triggering two opium wars and the cession of Hong Kong Island ” in perpetuity ”to Great Britain. Traders took the removal as softening the attack – even if it was cold comfort.

“Most will be inclined to believe that there is no smoke without fire,” Dave Wang, portfolio manager at Nuvest Capital in Singapore, owner of Tencent shares, said of the missing story.

“We expect a further tightening of the gaming industry,” he added. “There are a lot of people on the sidelines waiting for clarity on when this crackdown will finally end before any more significant investment in China.”

NOTHING OUT OF LIMITS

Investors believe a major shift is underway in China as the government aggressively pursues reforms aimed at reducing cost of living pressures at the expense of businesses. Read more

Last week’s chaotic sell-off, sparked by leaked details of an education crackdown, ended the worst month for Chinese stocks in nearly three years as investors worried about the location where the next target would be.

China’s securities regulator, in a meeting with foreign brokerage houses last week, had sought to allay fears with the promise of a more regular rollout of reform, but Tuesday’s news sparked news concerns that nowhere is safe.

“(The stock price moves) have shown how nervous investors are these days,” said Ether Yin, partner at Beijing-based consulting firm Trivium.

“They don’t believe anything is banned and will overreact, sometimes overreacting to anything in state media that fits the narrative of technological repression.”

The nerves have coincided with a slowdown in the Chinese economy – factory activity has grown at its slowest pace since February 2020 last month – adding to a broad sense of cautiousness in the markets, even among investors who say that the crackdown is manageable.

“We see little risk of a global spillover from China’s assertion of increased control over certain industries, even if this potentially leads to market volatility,” analysts from the BlackRock Investment Institute said in a note.

“We remain tactically neutral on Chinese equities and view further easing of monetary and fiscal policy as beneficial for cyclical assets in China.”

Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Andrew Galbraith, Brenda Goh, Samuel Shen and Winni Zhou in Shanghai; Editing by Nick Macfie

