Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret officially separate as L Brands expires





L Brands is no more. The Columbus-based retailer has officially spread to two companies Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. The split went into effect Monday and the companies are expected to start trading individually on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning. L Brands decided in May to go ahead with a split after initially deciding to sell a 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret for $ 500 million in February 2020. That deal was canceled due to the pandemic. L Brands shareholders received one share Victorias Secret common shares for three shares of L Brands held at the end of the day on July 22, representing 100% of the shares of Victoria’s Secret. Victoria’s Secret shares trade under the symbol VSCO and Bath & Body Works shares trade under the symbol BBWI. L Brands shares hit a multi-year high of $ 82 on Monday before closing at $ 79.86. The shares more than tripled last year. Victoria’s Secret has undergone a transformation over the past year, moving from ultra-thin models to a more diverse model group. Last month, L Brands raised its earnings outlook for its most recent quarter to $ 1.20 to $ 1.30 per share. stores were closed because of the pandemic. Both companies have something to offer investors, said Lee Peterson, executive vice president of WD Partners, a Dublin-based retail consulting firm that has worked for L Brands founder Les Wexner for years. 1980 during a period of rapid growth for the company. Bath & Body Works has grown steadily, while Victoria’s Secret remains a market leader despite some of the struggles it has had in recent years, he said. “They have done so well over a long period of time,” he said of the directors of Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works stores sell products that are inexpensive to make with no expiration date, he said. The stores tend to be smaller and don’t require a lot of manpower, which helps the business keep costs down, he said. Peterson believes Victoria’s Secret would be considered the more undervalued of the two given the controversy surrounding the brand, changes in leadership and some product missteps in recent years. “They never lost market share,” he said. “I’ve always looked at it like an echo on the radar,” he said of the issues surrounding Victoria’s Secret. “It’s a really strong brand.” [email protected] @BizMarkWilliams

