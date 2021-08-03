Labor official recommends scrapping failed Amazon union election, union says





The company and the union will have time to respond to the documents filed, before the regional manager of the Atlanta offices makes a final decision on whether to hold a new election, a process that could take several weeks, said a spokesperson for the NLRB before the publication of the recommendation. Release. Workers at the Bessemer fulfillment center overwhelmingly voted against joining the RWDSU in April, defeating an attempt to organize Amazon’s first U.S. union. The vote was 1,798 to 738 against joining the union. Almost 6,000 workers were eligible and around more than half of the votes were cast. Amazon’s behavior throughout the electoral process was despicable, ”said Stuart Appelbaum, president of RWDSU, in a statement in response to the recommendation of NLRB officers. “Amazon cheated, they got caught and they are held responsible. The retail giant has led a fierce opposition effort to the union campaign, putting up posters in bathrooms and holding meetings to dissuade workers from voting for the union. But he denied violating labor laws and said he planned to appeal the decision. Our employees were fortunate to be heard during a noisy time when all kinds of voices weighed in the national debate, and in the end, they voted overwhelmingly in favor of a direct link with their managers and the company ” , Amazon “Their voice needs to be heard first and foremost, and we plan to appeal to make sure that happens. The union filed nearly two dozen objections to Amazon’s conduct in the election, which was held by mail ballot and lasted for several weeks from March. The RWDSU said the company created an atmosphere of confusion, coercion and / or fear of reprisal that hampered employees’ freedom of choice during the election and that the results should be shelved. The NLRB’s regional office in Atlanta oversaw a multi-week hearing in May, reviewing evidence and testimony on the allegations made by the union. Throughout the NLRB hearing, we heard compelling evidence of how Amazon attempted to illegally interfere with and intimidate workers as they sought to exercise their right to form a union, said Appelbaum from RWDSU. An employee said Amazon warned employees they could lose money or raise opportunities at mandatory meetings held by facilities management. A major issue in the election centered on a US Postal Service mailbox that was set up in front of the facility just before the election. According to emails obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the RWDSU and provided at the hearing, Amazon urged the Postal Service to install the private mailbox at the facility. . The company says the effort was to make sure every employee could easily vote. But workers testifying on behalf of the union outside the regional labor office in May said management had access to the mailbox and felt they were being watched to see if they were participating in the elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/02/labor-scrapping-amazon-union-election-502201 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos