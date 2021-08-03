Tencent Cracks Down On Screen Time After Chinese State Media Says Gambling Is “Spiritual Opium”





These fears were fueled on Tuesday after Economic Information Daily, an economic newspaper owned by Xinhua News Agency, which is China’s official news outlet, published a lengthy analysis using terms such as “opium.” and “electronic drug” to describe the harmful effects of play on children. .

“It turns out that ‘spiritual opium’ has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry,” the article read. “Insiders warn: watch out for the harms of online gaming.”

young people are addicted and said that “industry insiders should be vigilant about the harmful effects of online gaming and that appropriate regulations should be adopted from the start.” The post, which is now deleted without explanation , mentioned Tencent’s popular “Honor of Kings” video game as one of theyoung people are addictedand said that “industry insiders should be vigilant about the harmful effects of online gaming and that appropriate regulations should be adopted from the start.”

Tencent shares fell more than 10% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, but recouped some of the losses suffered by end the day down 6%.

Tencent TCEHY two hours on vacation. said in a statement that its new restrictions will limit the ability for minors to play “Honor of Kings” to one hour on public holidays andtwo hours on vacation. “Minors under the age of 12 (elementary school students) are not allowed to spend in the game,” the company added. He also called for an industry-wide discussion on “the feasibility of banning elementary school students under 12 from play games.” In recent years, the Chinese government has sought to reverse what it sees as a growing trend in gambling addiction among young people, but Tencent’s restrictions are tighter than those Beijing announced in 2019 . According to these rules, players under the age of 18 are prohibited from playing online games between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. On weekdays, minors can play for 90 minutes, while they can play for up to three hours a day on weekends and holidays. Massive sale State media on the online gaming industry comes just a week after Chinese tech stocks suffered a massive selloff that wiped out The attack inState media on the online gaming industry comes just a week after Chinese tech stocks suffered a massive selloff that wiped out hundreds of billions dollars in market value. Tencent alone lost more than $ 100 billion in market value in the space of 48 hours, as investors worried about China’s growing crackdown on the private sector. As its shares tumbled, the Shenzhen-based company has also temporarily suspended new user registrations for its WeChat messaging platform. He said the move was linked to an upgrade of its security systems, in line with “relevant laws and regulations.” Tencent was also hit with a regulatory order last month to abandon plans to acquire another streaming music player, China Music Corporation. Regulators cited competition concerns, noting that Tencent has long been the market leader. In recent months, China’s tech giants have been caught in an unprecedented crackdown on industries ranging from ridesharing to education. Since February, shares of overseas-listed Chinese technology companies have lost a staggering $ 1.2 trillion, Goldman Sachs analysts said last week. Sasha Chua and Laura He contributed to this report.

