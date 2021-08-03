Apple options traders (AAPL) bearish after profits

After Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced that it clearly exceeded analysts’ expectations for its third quarter financial results, options traders are taking action that implies they believe the stock price will decline in the future. Perhaps this is not surprising given that the AAPL share price fell 1.2% the day after the report was announced.

Apple reported earnings per share (EPS) of $ 1.30 and revenue of $ 81.41 billion, beating analysts’ forecasts calling for EPS of $ 1.01 and revenue of $ 73.30 billion . Despite the big beating, Apple shares fell after executives warned chip supply constraints could affect iPhones and iPads this quarter. Prior to the announcement, investors had pushed up the share price, with a significant number of call options in open interest.

Option trading volumes indicated that traders had bought call options and sold put options; However, options activity after earnings suggests traders are pessimistic about the AAPL share price after the tech giant beats analysts’ forecasts. This is because price action has drifted down recently, while options activity involves traders selling options and buying puts.

Comparing the price action between options trading activity and stock prices in the days following earnings shows evidence to suggest that options traders may be pessimistic. This should come as no surprise given that the AAPL stock price fell 1.2% the day after earnings, closing below its 20-day moving average. In addition, put option activity increased while call option activity decreased. This could happen because options traders believe the AAPL is overvalued at current levels and will tend to fall in the near term.

Key points to remember Traders and investors sold shares of AAPL after the results were announced, with the stock falling 1.2% the day after the results.

The AAPL share price closed below its 20-day moving average.

The put and call option activity appears to be positioned for the price to fall.

Support and resistance levels based on volatility allow stronger downward movement than upward movement.

This setup creates an opportunity for traders to profit from a profit-based reversal in stock price movement.

Options trading represents the activities of investors seeking to protect their positions or speculators who wish to profit from the correct prediction of unexpected movements of an underlying stock or index. The actions of these investors and speculators imply a forecast for the coming weeks, as options trading is a literal bet on the odds of the market, a bet made by traders who are, on average, better informed than most traders. investors. The key to leveraging this idea is to understand the context in which the price behavior took place. The chart below illustrates the development of AAPL stock prices on Friday, July 30, showing the pattern after the earnings report.

Current trends

Over the past month, the stock’s trend saw AAPL shares move into an extreme range, closing well above the 20-day moving average, before dropping 1.2% the day after the announcement. Price closed in the middle region represented by the technical studies on this chart.

The studies consist of indicators of the Keltner canal at 20 days. These describe price levels that represent a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR) for the stock. This table helps to highlight how the price moved from the extreme range to the middle range. This price movement AAPL stock implies that investors are not confident in Apple’s stock price going forward.

Point the Average True Range (ATR) has become a standard tool for describing historical volatility over time. The typical average duration used in its calculation is 10 to 20 periods, which includes two to four weeks of trading on a daily chart.

Chart watchers can recognize that traders were expressing their earnings optimism, based on the AAPL’s price trend remaining near the upper range the week before the announcement. Chart watchers can also form an opinion on investor expectations by paying attention to the details of options trading. Before the announcement, traders seemed to expect the AAPL to rise after profits.

Point the Keltner channel indicator displays a set of semi-parallel lines based on a 20-day simple moving average and an upper and lower line. Since the upper lines are drawn by adding a multiple of ATR to the average and the lower lines are drawn by subtracting a multiple of ATR from the average price, this channel indicator makes a great visualization tool when charting. historical volatility.

Commercial activity

The recent activity of options traders implies that they view AAPL stocks as overvalued and have bought put options as a bet that the stock will close in the box shown in the chart between today and August 20. , the next monthly options expiration date. The box framed in red represents the price offered by the put options sellers. This implies a 70% chance that Apple shares will close in that range or lower by August 20. The sellers are therefore only slightly bearish. However, buyers are snapping up this price, suggesting that buyers view these options as undervalued. Since pricing only implies a 30% chance that prices will close below that red box, it looks like buyers are willing to take those long odds.

Importantly, the open interest on Friday featured over 5.3 million calls versus over 4 million puts, demonstrating the option buyers bias, with traders preferring calls to the options. put options. This normally implies that options traders expect an upward price movement. After earnings, volatility has decreased significantly, but the number of put options in open interest remains high and the number of calls is increasing. The implied volatility of call options has decreased, indicating that although the number of call options traded has increased, they are being sold rather than bought.

For money strikes and a step back and forth, open selling interest far outweighs open call interest. The volume of out-of-the-money put options is declining at a much slower rate than the volume of out-of-the-money calls, meaning more traders believe that AAPL stock prices will go down than those who believe that the prices of AAPL stocks will fall. shares will increase.

The purple lines on the graph are generated by a 10-day Keltner Channel study set at four times the ATR. This metric tends to create highly correlated regions of strong support and resistance in price action. These regions appear when the channel lines make a noticeable turn during the previous three months.

The levels that the bends mark are annotated in the table below. What’s remarkable about this chart is that the buy and sell prices are in such a narrow range with a lot of room to go down. This suggests that option buyers believe there is a greater likelihood that the stock price will decline in the weeks following the report. Although investors and options traders expected the report to move positively, the stock price has come a greater distance than after the last earnings report.

These support and resistance levels show a wide range of support and resistance for the price. As a result, it is possible that there will be a big movement in either direction in the near future. After the previous earnings announcement, AAPL shares fell less than 1% the next day and continued to decline the following week. Investors can expect the same type of price movement in the week following this announcement. With plenty of room in the volatility range, stock prices could rise or fall more than expected in the short term; however, there is more room in the volatility range to support a downward movement.

Wrap

Apple wiped out EPS and earnings forecasts from analysts. However, after Apple executives warned that global chip supply constraints could affect product supply in the next quarter, the stock price fell. Investors reassessed their investments and sold shares of the company within days of the announcement.

Options traders appear to be selling calls and buying puts, expressing a bearish outlook. Stock price activity provides more room in the volatility range for the stock price to fall in the future.