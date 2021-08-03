Crypto Sector Sees Exits For 4th Week In A Row, CoinShares Data Says





A representation of the Bitcoin virtual cryptocurrency can be seen in this photo illustration taken on June 14, 2021. REUTERS / Edgar Su / Illustration / Files

NEW YORK, Aug.2 (Reuters) – Investment products and cryptocurrency funds recorded outflows for the fourth week in a row, the bulk of which came from bitcoin products, which also saw their fourth consecutive weekly outing, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Crypto exits reached $ 19.5 million in the week ended July 30, with bitcoin reaching $ 19.7 million in exits. Other crypto and digital investment products such as Ripple and Polka Dot, however, showed minor entries for the week. Bitcoin outflows have occurred despite a recent rally in prices, “suggesting that investors were using their recent strength to take profits,” said James Butterfill, investment strategist at CoinShares. The outflows, sparked by the negative price action in mid-May, totaled $ 295 million, representing 1% of total assets under management, according to the report. Still, bitcoin inflows so far this year remain at $ 4.1 billion. Bitcoin rose about 12.5% ​​last week, peaking at just under $ 43,000. It was down 0.5% for the last time at $ 39,654. Blockchain data provider Glassnode, in its last post on Monday, provided a not-so-bullish outlook on bitcoin. He said he saw a noticeable increase last week in the number of pieces younger, or less than a week old, sold in what “looks like a capitulation fund.” Glassnode also noted that the supply of bitcoin on the exchanges has fallen, with an “extremely large volume of coins” exiting the exchanges, comparable to the peaks in exits seen in November 2020. Ether, the token used in the Ethereum blockchain, also saw outflows of nearly $ 10 million last week, its second consecutive week of outflows, according to the data. Since the start of the year, entries in ether products have consistently reached $ 957 million. A major technical upgrade is looming this week on the Ethereum blockchain that could sharply increase its price. read more On Monday, Ether was up 3% to $ 2,633. Grayscale is still the largest crypto asset manager, with $ 34.2 billion in assets under management, up from $ 28.5 billion the week before. Assets under management of CoinShares, the second largest digital asset manager, stood at $ 3.7 billion last week, up slightly from $ 3.2 billion previously. Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Paul Simao Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/crypto-sector-sees-outflows-4th-week-row-coinshares-data-shows-2021-08-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos