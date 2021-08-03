Chesapeake Greens Gas Production With New Haynesville, Appalachian Plan





Many consumers will pay extra for products they believe could help others, lead to more ethical treatment of animals, or save the environment. Think about the person who is drawn to a business that combines retail and philanthropy, or who only buys items made from free-range chickens. reduce methane emissions. These types of behaviors are leading some energy and utility companies to wonder if there is a market for responsibly sourced natural gas that is not harmful to people or the planet? Would some consumers pay extra on their utility bills if they knew they were supporting a cleaner product for the environment? Energy in Oklahoma:An Oklahoma wind farm has been viewed as a threat to public safety. Now there are plans to fix it In some ways, the answer to the second question is a resounding “yes”. The desire of consumers to use cleaner alternative energy sources has already helped utilities like Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. introduce and expand wind and solar power into their portfolios. There is reason to believe that demand would result in natural gas from responsible sources. Responsibly produced natural gas can earn up to 10 cents per thousand cubic feet of production in markets, according to one analyst. Jen Snyder, chief executive of Enverus, said the premium is due to the growing demand for responsibly produced gas expressed by utilities, other types of U.S. companies and foreign LNG importers. Enverus is a software and data analytics company that tracks the oil, natural gas and electric power industries. What we are seeing there is a growing market nationwide due to the number of commercial and municipal end users looking, Snyder said. But some critics do not believe that responsible natural gas makes a real difference when it comes to the environment. “The science is clear: Methane emissions from the oil and gas industry are a huge contributor to our climate crisis, and the gas industry has been doing everything it can to scuttle meaningful regulations to reduce these emissions for decades to come. years, “said Christina Swanson, director. from the Science Center of the Natural Resources Defense Council. “We need to shift to a clean energy economy, and a transparent attempt to try to justify further expansive oil and gas production will lock us into decades of dependence on fossil fuels.” Another difficulty right now is that there is no way for an individual to use only responsibly sourced natural gas without using it regularly. Like electricity on a cable, gas in a pipeline becomes indistinguishable from the rest, no matter how clean it is produced. The energy companies are moving forward anyway. Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy is one of 16 independents across the United States and Canada moving towards or fully committed to achieving zero net emissions goals and producing responsible sourced natural gas . It is too early to say whether consumers might one day have the option of choosing responsible, certified natural gas, but the potential demand and fear of increasingly stringent methane emission limits in the industry. energy advance that possibility. Following:Judge wants to know more before dismissing Continental Resources lawsuit against OKC lawyer The story continues below. Growing appetite for fuel Snyder said a catalyst for creating a domestic market for responsibly produced gas came from the Appalachian Basin in 2018, when New Jersey Natural Resources made a commitment to take responsibly sourced products from Southwestern Energy. . Spokesman Kevin Roberts said its New Jersey subsidiary Natural Gas is not marketing the fuel to its customers as an alternative at this time. However, James said responsible sourced natural gas strengthens the company’s sustainability efforts, including leveraging its purchasing power to help it meet its environmental and upstream carbon reduction goals. and down the value chain. “This aligns with our sustainability priorities and is increasingly important to many of our stakeholders, including regulators, investors and our customers,” said James. Roberts said its deal with Southwestern represented about 14% of its supply, and added that the company has since made deals with other producers who belong to an organization called the Center for Responsible Shale Development. “We have promoted this to our customers as one of many efforts we have made to continue our broader sustainability agenda, including surpassing our company’s target of reducing emissions by 50% compared to at 2006 levels, ”said Roberts. A statewide change at a nominal charge could increase your phone bill.here’s why Snyder said the New Jersey Natural Resources deal provides opportunities for other Appalachian producers like Chesapeake. We’ve seen a number of producers look at it, and there’s a growing market for gas with nickel and dime premiums, versus gas produced on a regular basis, Snyder said. Foreign buyers of liquefied natural gas from export facilities in the United States have also lobbied for responsibly manufactured products, Snyder said. An exporter, NextDecade, put aside his plan to build an LNG export facility for Permian Basing because after the buyer he nominated, Engie (formerly known as GazDe France), moved on. withdrawn from his deal because he wanted a product that didn’t harm the environment, according to Snyder. NextDecade is currently working on setting up a collection, processing and export system that includes carbon capture and storage as part of its operations, thus improving the environmental impact of products when they occur. is marketing its sale to potential customers overseas, she said. In Colorado, Xcel Energy announced earlier this year that it would purchase certified low-emission natural gas produced by Crestone Peak Resources at a higher price for use in its Colorado operations. We are committed to reducing methane emissions from our own operations and to using our purchasing power to encourage our suppliers to reduce their emissions as well, ”said Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado. Oil and gas:SandRidge is changing CEOs again. Declining company looks to sixth new leader in five years Chesapeake’s plan for responsible sourcing of natural gas Chesapeake aims to certify the gas it produces from wells located in Louisiana and Pennsylvania and sources responsibly by working with two collaborative partners. The first partner is MiQ, a non-profit partnership between RMI and SYSTEMIQ, which has developed a market-based approach using methane detection systems designed to rapidly reduce emissions. The data collected by MiQ will be independently verified by Equitable Origin. Equitable Origin has developed its own branded standard for responsible energy development that measures the environmental impact of natural gas produced using a number of tools. These include assessments of emissions data, as well as reviews of corporate governance and ethics policies, a company’s social impacts, its impact on human rights and indigenous peoples, its track record. community engagement, its compliance with health, safety and fair labor standards and its impacts on the environment, biodiversity and climate change. Chesapeake predicts that certified natural gas and responsible sourcing from its wells in Haynesville, Louisiana will be available by the end of 2021, while responsible sourcing natural gas from its wells in the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania will be available from ‘by the second quarter of next year. The company said it aims to be a net contributor of greenhouse gases to the environment by 2035, which means it will not directly add greenhouse gases to the environment d ‘here there. Snyder said she expects the appetite for environmentally friendly gas to continue to grow as potential buyers multiply and more producers enter the market. Additionally, although it may be decades before Responsible Sourcing certification requirements become mandatory in the United States, Canada already has some requirements on the books and some customers are already looking for the product because it does. could help them meet their own carbon footprint reduction targets, Snyders said. There is a market ahead, she said.

