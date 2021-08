Nikola says his legal issues are over. Now he’s in the throes of parts shortages

new York

CNN Affairs

– Ailing truckmaker Nikola says his legal woes are over, but now he faces a new problem: the shortage of computer chips crippling the entire industry. Nikola had told investors he planned to begin delivery of 50 to 100 of its hydrogen and electric trucks in the fourth quarter, enough to generate $ 15 to 30 million during the period. But on Tuesday, the company cut that forecast in half, to between 25 and 50 trucks, and acknowledged that supply shortages of chips, electric vehicle batteries and other parts could prevent sales from realizing. As such, it lowered the revenue forecast to between $ 0 million and $ 7.5 million. It was a bad week for Nikola, who had already come under scrutiny thanks to his ambitious promises regarding customer orders and progress in developing new trucks that forced the exit of its founder, who was indicted last week for lying to investors. It all started when short seller Hindenburg Research, a firm that specializes in betting against companies by short selling its position in stocks, issued a memo last September accusing Nikola of misrepresenting his progress. This caused stock prices to plummet, they have lost 80% of their value since the Hindenburg report and fell 7% on Tuesday and forced the company’s founder and executive chairman, Trevor Milton, to resign. Then last week, Milton was indicted by a federal grand jury. Audrey Strauss, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, accused him of false and misleading statements about almost every aspect of the business. Milton is also facing a civil complaint from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nikola CEO Mark Russell went to great lengths in a call to investors on Tuesday to note that the company is not named in any of the shares. It’s the elephant in the room, Russell said when asked about the company’s legal issues on the call. The 100 pages of accusations are against Trevor personally, and nothing that was said by anyone else in the company was mentioned in the indictment. Russell said the company is focused on completing the trucks it builds and tests and in the hands of customers, although he acknowledged that Miltons’ indictment is a potential distraction. These comments did not satisfy Hindenburg. As expected, they dodged the question, the firm said in a statement. They seem to be whistling past the cemetery at this point. Regarding supply issues, Russell added on the call that the company plans to build trucks without the unavailable components and then have them installed at a later date. This way Nikolas launch customers can start testing the trucks, even though sales won’t officially end. The truck is serviceable, but not salable, Russell said. We just won’t be able to transfer the title. But he said launch customers are willing to accept trucks with this limitation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/03/business/nikola-chip-shortage/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos