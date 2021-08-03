BioCure Technology Inc. is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Completion of Issuer Sponsored Research Report





Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – August 3, 2021) – BioCure Technology Inc. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF) (FSE: 1WH) (CURE or the Company) – BioCure Technology Inc. (“BioCure “or the” Company “) is pleased to announce its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective August 2, 2021 and the completion of an issuer sponsored research report by Pitt Street Research. BioCure Technology Inc. is pleased to announce that the company will begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on August 2.sd, 2021, under the following codes: Symbol FSE: 1WH WKN: A2JGTL ISIN: CA09075T1075 The Frankfurt Stock Exchange ranks third in the world in terms of trading volume behind the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market and will provide BioCure Technology Inc. with greater access to European and international investors. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is another exciting part of BioCure’s public market strategy and will make it easier for Europeans to invest. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange accounts for over 90 percent of the volume of all German stock exchanges and represents a significant share of the European market. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has more than 250 international trading institutions and more than 4,500 traders. Investors directly connected to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent 35% of global investment capital The Company had engaged Pitt Street Research, https://www.pittstreetresearch.com/ (“The Contractor”) to provide a completed Issuer Sponsored Research Report. The report can be viewed on our website at biocuretechnologieinitiationrapportpitt-research-29juillet2021.pdf Pitt Street Research helps listed companies broaden their investor base and gain a better understanding of listed companies. Pitt Street Research’s experienced equity analysts produce research reports on listed companies as well as interviews with company management. This information is shared with investors around the world to help them better understand these companies by providing context around the information flow and company announcements. The story continues If investors are also interested in joining the company’s mailing list, please send an email to [email protected] About BioCure BioCure is a leading biotechnology company developing its CAR-T cell therapy for leukemia, lung, breast and pancreatic cancer. BioCure, headquartered in Korea, has joint venture partners in Asia and Europe with scheduled clinical trials starting in 2021. BioCure is in preclinical testing of five major biosimilars in South Korea, including interferon beta 1b, PEG-filgrastim as well as ranibizumab. Interferon beta 1b is used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Filgrastim is used to treat neutropenia, a lack of certain white blood cells caused by bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy, and other conditions. Ranibizumab is used to treat macular degeneration. It is also used to treat a type of eye problem called macular edema, as well as certain eye problems caused by diabetes. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS / S / “SANG MOK LEE” CEO and director For more information, please contact: BioCure Technology Inc. Phone: 604-609-7146, or [email protected] Certain statements contained in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term under applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, statements or information regarding the activities offered by the Company under the Agreement and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due under the Agreement. These statements reflect the current assumptions and expectations of management and, by their nature, are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, performance. or actual events materially different from those expressed or implied by these forecasts. staring statements. Except as required under applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information on potential factors that could affect financial results is included in documents filed from time to time with Canadian securities regulators by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91974

