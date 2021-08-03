How public procurement can help overcome the limits of venture capital – TechCrunch

British venture capital the firm Draper Esprit recently moved his ad from AIM to the main draw in London, the LSE. The investor group has also moved its secondary listing from Dublins Euronext Growth Market to its larger sister exchange, Euronext Dublin, which makes sense given its long relationship with Irish capital.

Draper always felt like something of an anomaly from our point of view, a generalist venture capital firm that was itself public. But in July, Forward Partners has registered its actions with AIM, and other venture capital firms in Europe are also listed.

At first glance, the setup may seem odd; Venture capitalists invest in companies that they hope to someday go public – why would they get started? But Draper Esprit co-founder Stuart Chapman told TechCrunch in an interview that he found it shocking that venture capital was supporting some of the most breathtaking technological advancements in our history over the past 70 years, using the same structure. legal as a 1958 real estate vehicle in New York. This is a reasonable point.

Perhaps the success of fundraising is part of why the venture capital model hasn’t seen much disruption over the past few decades other than increasing fund sizes. But the model is not perfect. This can place artificial time constraints on investors and force them to focus their deal flow on particular stages for fund-building reasons. As we discovered while researching this article, the state-owned business model highlights some of these limitations – and may be able to alleviate some of them.

The Exchange explores startups, markets, and money.

Read it every morning on Extra Crunch or receive The Exchange newsletter every Saturday.

And yet, we can’t find a single American venture capital firm, for example, that is publicly traded in the same way as Draper Esprit or Forward Partners.

To better understand why European VCs float, and not their peers in other markets, The Exchange reached out to Draper Esprit, Forward Partners and other Mercia-listed venture capitalists and A fintech on the rise. From the group, we learned that there are many reasons why the model may be popular in the UK and not the US.

But there are also reasons why being a public venture capitalist can make the venture capital game a rather different long-term endeavor. The companies in question did not go public on a whim.

So let’s talk about the good, the bad, and the regulation of publicly traded venture capital firms. The future? Or just a regional quirk?

From the exception to the trend?

Following his move, Draper Esprit is now the largest “pure technology VC” listed on the main London market. Its initial listing had also been a milestone in the market: “Listing Draper Esprit five years ago was a radical and unusual step for a venture capital firm,” Chapman said of the dual listing of Draper in 2016 on AIM London and Enterprise Securities Market (ESM) Dublin. Euronext growth.

Last month, two tech-related investment funds went public on the London Stock Exchange: Seraphim Capital focused on space and Nic Brisbourne’s advanced partners. Either way, Draper Esprit was happy to provide information, Chapman told us, adding that the company had also invested in Forward through its fund of funds effort.

The news adds to a list of listed investors that also includes the fintech fund Augmentum Fintech, asset manager Mercia Asset Management SAand the intellectual property marketing company IP Group. “We support others who follow in our footsteps and we will be big fans of a much wider diversity,” Chapman told TechCrunch in an interview, which you can read in full here.

Having recently joined the club, Forward Partners Founder and CEO Nic Brisbourne gave us a good overview of three high profile reasons that could drive a fund to be listed: opening up opportunities to create more value from new ones. initiatives that lie outside traditional investment capital; break the cycle of fundraising; and opening up access to the early stage venture capital asset class. Let’s take a closer look.