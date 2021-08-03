Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,365.85, up 78.05 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.55%, to $ 49.45 on nearly 8 million shares. Bank of Montreal. (TSX: BMO). Financial. Up 73 cents, or 0.60%, to $ 124.26 on 7.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 0.77%, to $ 24.75 on nearly 6.4 million shares. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE). Energy. Up 2 cents, or 0.74%, to $ 2.71 on 5.8 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 5.5 percent, to $ 4.81 on 5.7 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 8 cents or 3.76 percent, to $ 2.21 on 5.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSX: BHC) Down 3.37 cents or 9.23 percent to 33.13. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has announced plans to continue an initial public offering of its aesthetic medicine business as part of structural changes aimed at unlocking the value of the pharmaceutical company. The Quebec-based company said the IPO of Solta Medical, which reported sales of US $ 253 million in 2020, is expected to take place in the fourth quarter or first half of 2022, depending on market conditions. . last quarter despite a 26 percent increase in revenue. Bausch said its net loss attributable to shareholders was US $ 595 million or US $ 1.66 per diluted share in the second quarter, compared to a loss of US $ 326 million or 92 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding one-off items such as court settlement costs, adjusted net income more than doubled to US $ 352 million from US $ 165 million in the second quarter of 2020. Canadian National Railway. (TSX: CNR). Down 40 cents or 0.30 percent to $ 135.16. Canada’s two largest railroads say they are unlikely to repeat the record grain shipments they posted in 2020 due to adverse weather conditions over the summer. The Canadian National Railway Company carried 31 million tonnes at the end of July, breaking the previous record of 29.4 million tonnes a year earlier. That’s above his forecast for the year and 2.9 million tonnes more than the three-year average. Calgary-based Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said it moved 31.2 million tonnes, up from 29.52 million tonnes in the 2019-20 crop year. The railroads say record temperatures and drought in western Canada have strained crops and could negatively impact this year’s yields if conditions persist. Demand from shippers in May, June and July was down nearly 15 percent from the same period a year earlier and 25 percent below the fall peak, CP said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 3, 2021 The Canadian Press

