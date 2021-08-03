CDC lifts travel alert for Greece, Ireland and U.S. Virgin Islands

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises travelers to stay away from Greece, Ireland, the US Virgin Islands and other destinations, regardless of their vaccination status.

The agency has added more than a dozen destinations to itshighest travel opinion category, level 4: very high level of COVID-19, Monday. The agency is asking travelers to avoid these destinations and says those who must travel should make sure they are fully vaccinated before they arrive.

The change comes as countries around the world grapple with the highly contagiousdelta variant.

Countries that have moved up to level 4 include:

Andorra (from level 3)

Curaao (from level 2)

Gibraltar (COVID-19 data was previously unknown)

Greece (from level 3)

Guadeloupe (from level 3)

Iran (from level 3)

Ireland (from level 3)

Isle of Man (from level 3)

Kazakhstan (from level 3)

Lesotho (from level 3)

Libya (from level 3)

Malta (from level 3)

Martinique (from level 3)

Saint Barthélemy (from level 1)

Saint Martin (from level 3)

US Virgin Islands (from level 3)

The United Kingdomwas also recently added to CDC Level 4 after the increase in COVID-19 cases. You can find a full list oftravel recommendations on its website.

The CDC says unvaccinated Americans should avoid traveling to Level 3 destinations, defined as “high COVID-19,” and calls on unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 to avoid them. non-essential travel to areas designated as level 2, or “COVID-19 moderate.” He advises all travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before any type of international travel, regardless of infection levels of the destination.