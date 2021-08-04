Business
Definition, what it does, how it protects you
- The SEC is a government agency that protects investors and ensures fair and efficient capital markets.
- The SEC ensures that investment dealers, exchanges and other market participants comply with US securities laws.
- It also regulates public company disclosures to help investors make informed decisions.
- Visit Insider’s Investment Reference Library for more stories.
If you’ve ever heard the name Bernie Madoff or Enron, then the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is probably on your radar. But the agency does more than just investigate white collar crimes and financial scandals.
The SEC also regulates the capital markets, ensures that investors have a safe and fair playing field, and requires publicly traded companies to follow certain reporting and disclosure laws, among others. Here’s what you need to know about this important agency.
What is the SEC?
The SEC is a public body at arm’s length from the US government. It is one of many agencies and wears many hats, but its main goal is to ensure the integrity of the financial markets and the fair treatment of American investors.
“The Securities and Exchange Commission is the principal regulator of the US securities market,” said Robert R. Johnson, chartered financial analyst and professor of finance at Creighton University and author of various books on investing, including ” Investment Banking for Dummies.“” The mission of the SEC is to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation. “
The agency also investigates and prosecutes fraud, insider trading and other securities related crimes. Enron and Bernie Madoff are two of the SEC’s most publicized cases. Another well-known case is the Martha Stewart insider trading investigation in the early 2000s.
What does the SEC do?
The overarching goal of the SEC is to protect US investors by maintaining a fair market. But it doesn’t work directly with investors. Instead, it fulfills its duty by regulating exchanges, as well as those who sell and trade securities, including brokers, investment advisers, and asset managers. It also regulates investment companies, including investments such as mutual funds and ETFs, and ensures that companies comply with public disclosure and reporting laws.
“The SEC is there to build trust,” said Vincent Lupo, managing director of US Tiger Securities, a New York-based investment brokerage firm. “Whether you’re saving for retirement or trying to reach new financial goals, the SEC is here to enforce the rules and make sure you’re protected. have the complete information to make informed investment decisions, which is especially important in today’s market. “
The SEC performs various functions, including:
- Protect investors against fraud or financial manipulation
- Application of securities laws and regulations
- Regulate the activities of brokers, asset managers and other investment professionals
- Inform investors with accurate market information, data and scam alerts
- Follow-up of business takeover actions
- Ensure public companies comply with financial disclosure and reporting laws
This last point is important because all public companies must both register with the SEC and regularly publish certain financial information and reports. According to John Carney, a partner at the law firm BakerHostetler and a former senior adviser to the SEC, this is also one of the SEC’s most important jobs.
“They oversee the way public companies report their earnings and the way they make their disclosures, because that’s what makes stocks go up and down,” Carney explains. “They make sure companies are telling the truth about what they are doing, how much money they have made and all of their operations.”
How the SEC works
The SEC is an independent agency within the US government headed by a president and four commissioners, all appointed by the US president and confirmed by the Senate. Each commissioner or president has a five-year term.
As you can see above, the SEC has a lot of work to do, so it’s a pretty big organization. More than 4,000 employees work for the agency, spread across six divisions and 26 offices. The six divisions include:
- Company financing: This department requires companies to comply with disclosure and reporting laws both when they are made public and on a regular basis. This helps investors make more informed and efficient decisions.
- Exams: The Reviews Division works to analyze existing processes and regulations that affect US securities. Its “reviews” are used to improve and inform future policy and enforcement practices.
- Economic and risk analysis: This department manages the SEC’s analytics and data efforts, which inform actions across the agency.
- Investment management: This division regulates investment companies, including mutual funds, money market funds and ETFs. As the agency itself explains, “The work of the Division of Investment Management touches the lives of Main Street investors. We oversee mutual funds and other investment products and services that investors can use to help buy a home, send kids to college, or prepare for retirement. “
- Enforcement: The Enforcement Division investigates securities violations and prosecutes malpractices through civil penalties and the US court system.
- Trade and markets: The trading and markets division regulates securities professionals, stock exchanges and other market participants. It also sets and maintains market standards to ensure a level playing field for all investors.
The SEC’s head office is located in Washington DC, but has regional offices in 11 locations across the United States, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
The financial report
If you have a 401K or invest in the stock market or a mutual fund, the SEC has a role to play in the success of those investments and the information on which you should base them.
The SEC is also there if you need advice or fall victim to a dishonest broker or investment advisor. As Carney says, “People need to know they can call the SEC. The SEC is there to protect them. If you think an asset manager or broker has robbed you, the SEC can investigate. sue them, lay charges and try to get your money back. “
Sources
